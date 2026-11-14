Decatur’s retail scene is busy right now, with several chains hiring leaders to keep stores running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store operation: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. You’ll lead the team, manage cash and security, keep shelves stocked and neat, and handle opening/closing. Retail management experience and a valid driver’s license are preferred.

Employer: Variety Wholesalers

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, from supervising team members to handling freight, stocking, and customer service. Role includes opening/closing the store, helping protect company assets, and keeping the sales floor and stockroom organized. 1–2 years of retail or leadership experience is a plus, and benefits include health coverage, PTO, and retirement plans.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $25.00/hour (Year 2: $26.00/hour)

Help lead store operations, including scheduling, inventory, merchandising, and coaching the team. This role is hands-on: stocking up to 45 lbs, keeping the store clean, and solving customer issues. ALDI offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.