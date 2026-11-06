🏭 Decatur, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Decatur’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, rotating shifts, and steady pay, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.92/hour + shift premium, with pay progression

Work with advanced carbon fiber and composite materials at a global aerospace supplier. This role runs 12-hour rotating shifts and includes operating production equipment, keeping the line clean and safe, and packaging finished product.

Employer: Indorama Ventures AlphaPet, Inc.

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Schedule: Trains Mon–Fri days, then 12-hour rotating shifts (2/2/3, 7–7 days & nights)

Trains Mon–Fri days, then Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, EAP

Great fit if you like lab work and details. You’ll test raw materials and finished product, run analyses with lab instruments, and help keep production within strict quality and FDA standards.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time (listed as “Other” on posting)

Lead the maintenance team for heavy mobile equipment in a heavy industrial setting, preferably steel. You’ll own preventive maintenance, budgets, safety, and reliability while mentoring mechanics and overseeing new equipment installs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing employers in Decatur are growing and often have room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.