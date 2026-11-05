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Huntsville
Free Christmas event at Calhoun Huntsville campus
5 days ago
Calhoun Community College will hold a free Christmas event on Monday, November 30 from 5:00–7:00 PM at the Sparkman Grand Foyer on Calhoun's Huntsville Campus. Activities include an ice skating rink, holiday-themed bounce houses, Christmas arts and crafts, free photos with Santa, plush-making stations, and a Christmas Tree Tinsel Trail. The event is free and open to all.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Calhoun Community College
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