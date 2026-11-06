🚔 Decatur, AL Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Decatur’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time hours or flexible shifts. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Nighthawk Security Company LLC

Nighthawk Security Company LLC Location: Decatur, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: $19.50/hour

Overnight role (Mon–Fri, 11 PM–7 AM) doing patrols, access control, and incident response. Comes with paid training, medical, dental, vision, and a flexible schedule plus growth into armed and supervisory roles. Must pass background and drug screen (no THC) and be able to handle long periods on your feet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Part-time / Flex

Pay: Not listed

Good fit if you want flexible, pick-your-shift security work across different sites like healthcare, education, and finance. You’ll patrol, write reports, and help visitors, with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation at eligible assignments.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $56,304 – $77,418/year

Dispatch and coordinate drivers to get rental equipment to and from job sites, while keeping up with DOT safety rules. This role offers a strong salary range, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, disability coverage, tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.