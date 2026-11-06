🏥 Multiple Decatur, AL Healthcare Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay

Decatur’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new openings in hospice, senior living, and urgent care. If you’ve got clinical skills and a heart for patients, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.35–$54.55/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Coordinate in-home hospice care, complete assessments, and work with an interdisciplinary team to support patients and families. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN who wants one-on-one time with patients and the stability of a large healthcare organization.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$23.85/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Provide hands-on personal care, help with daily activities, and support families during end-of-life care in patients’ homes. Ideal if you’re a certified CNA who wants meaningful, relationship-based work instead of a rushed floor.

Employer: Phoenix Senior Living – Neighborhood at Decatur

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, every other weekend)

(Mon–Fri, every other weekend) Pay: Not listed

Oversee meds, monitor residents’ health, and support wellness visits in an assisted living setting. Good role if you’re a certified Med Tech/Medication Aide who likes steady hours and building long-term bonds with seniors.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Part-time (2–3 11-hour shifts per week)

(2–3 shifts per week) Pay: $17–$19/hour

Split your time between front desk and clinical work in a fast-paced urgent care—triage, vitals, labs, minor procedures, plus registration and insurance verification. Great for nationally certified MAs who want to keep skills sharp while balancing school, family, or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local referrals often move fastest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.