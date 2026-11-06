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👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Hiring Now in Decatur, AL
Decatur’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from non-profit to heavy industry to food service. If you’re ready to step up and run a team, these openings are worth a look.
Resource Development Director
- Employer: Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce (for Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County)
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Non-profit & social services
Lead fundraising and community partnerships to support affordable housing in Morgan County. You’ll drive strategies to raise at least $600,000 per year through donors, grants, events, and corporate and faith-based partners, while serving as a key public face for Habitat.
MNGR AREA RM III (Ready Mix Area Manager)
- Employer: Cemex US
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Building materials / operations management
Oversee a ready-mix concrete territory, including plant operations, drivers, scheduling, and raw materials. This role is hands-on leadership with a focus on safety, production, budgets, and quality, plus coordination with sales, dispatch, and maintenance.
General Manager (05891) – Point Mallard Pkwy
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy, Unit A-6, Decatur, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Restaurant / retail management
Run the whole store operation: lead the team, manage inventory and cash, handle scheduling, and keep service fast and friendly. Good fit if you have retail or food service management experience and like a fast-paced, customer-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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