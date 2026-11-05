🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Maintenance Jobs in Decatur, AL

Decatur has steady demand for hands-on maintenance pros right now. If you’re good with tools and like fixing things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton Location: Decatur, AL (in person)

Decatur, AL (in person) Type: Full-time (about 40–60 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Keep this hotel running smoothly by handling repairs on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building upkeep. Good fit if you have broad maintenance skills, like variety in your day, and don’t mind stepping in to help guests and teammates.

Employer: Winwood Management

Location: Decatur, AL (in person)

Decatur, AL (in person) Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Work on apartment maintenance—from resident work orders to getting units “make-ready” for new move-ins. Great if you’re organized, can handle electrical, plumbing, painting, HVAC, and like having some independence on the job. Maintenance experience and a driver’s license are required.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Type: Full-time

Help maintain and repair mobile storage units and office trailers, including flooring, roofs, doors, windows, and more. Good match if you have a construction or tools background, can lift up to 45 lbs, and like a mix of shop work and occasional travel to customer sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.