🏗️ Decatur, AL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings at $80K+

Decatur’s industrial and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re into controls, power, or plant maintenance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: JTI Industrial Services, LLC

JTI Industrial Services, LLC Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level controls role designing and commissioning industrial control systems. You’ll program PLCs (Allen Bradley, Siemens, etc.), work with HMI/SCADA, lead projects from scope to startup, and mentor junior engineers. Expect some travel, hands-on field work, and being the go-to technical contact for key customers.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year + performance bonus

Great fit for a new grad or early-career EE who wants industrial experience. You’ll support IE&C design for chemical and industrial plants, work with AutoCAD/Revit, Rockwell PLCs, P&IDs, and field startup/commissioning. Comes with a 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: Nucor Tubular Products – South

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on plant role keeping production equipment running at North America’s largest steel products manufacturer. You’ll handle electrical troubleshooting, PMs, PLCs (Rockwell/Siemens), and AC/DC/VFD drives, with chances to support upgrades and root-cause analysis. Requires a 2-year technical degree or 2+ years’ electrical maintenance experience and comfort with overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in Decatur’s plants and engineering firms can open a lot of doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.