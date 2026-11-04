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🍽️ Decatur, AL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Decatur’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring, with options from quick service to casual dining. Good mix of part-time and full-time, so you can fit work around school, family, or a second job.
General Manager (05892) – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)
- Location: Decatur, AL – 1820 6th Street SE, Unit W
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store operation: staff, inventory, cash, scheduling, and customer service. Good fit if you have food or retail management experience and like running a fast-paced shop with clear performance goals.
Server – Bank Street Grill
- Employer: Bank Street Grill
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Type: Part-time (about 5–30 hours/week)
- Pay: From $3.00/hour (plus tips)
Classic serving role in a sit-down restaurant: greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, handle payments, and help bus tables. Great if you enjoy talking with people and want flexible hours where tips can boost your pay.
Crew Member – Honey Baked Ham
- Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.00–$12.00/hour
Mix of customer service and light food prep for lunch, catering, and retail ham/turkey. Perks include a fun, casual environment, no late nights, 20% employee discount, and free ham at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
Team Member – Popeyes
- Employer: Popeyes (Supreme Cajun Foods franchise)
- Location: Decatur, AL – 1827 Beltline Rd
- Type: Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role taking orders, serving guests, handling cash, and keeping the restaurant clean and safe. Good entry-level job with advancement potential if you want to grow into shift lead or management.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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