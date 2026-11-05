DeBary Honors 2026 Hometown Heroes at City Hall

The City of DeBary has honored its 2026 Hometown Heroes for their military service, dedication, and sacrifice during a recent City Council meeting at City Hall. Each honoree now has a commemorative banner on display in the City Hall parking lot, where the banners will remain through next year, until the next class of Hometown Heroes is selected. Residents can watch the full recognition and City Council meeting here: Watch the meeting.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of DeBary