I live in Florida, and so do you. As of mid-November 2026, the reflex in my house when a thunderstorm approaches is still easy to understand: head for the main breaker. I used to picture that switch as a giant umbrella for every appliance. Turn it off, and surely nothing from the storm could get in. Northern-house logic has a way of sounding airtight right up until you count the wires.

Florida Power & Light says lightning-related surges can pass through the transformer and meter toward home appliances. That is a concrete route to think about when the sky turns ugly. It is also why I no longer treat the main breaker as the whole answer to a lightning surge. The question is not merely whether the power is on at the panel; it is how a surge might reach what I am trying to protect.

What the National Institute of Standards and Technology says

The National Institute of Standards and Technology describes “lightning surges that come by way of the wires - power, telephone, cable, etc.” That list is what changed my picture of the breaker. The main switch is on the power side of the house, while appliances and electronics may have other wired connections. A plan built around that switch alone leaves those other routes out of the picture.

I can flip a switch and feel as though I have dealt with the whole house, but the equipment I care about may still be connected to wires I did not think about when I reached for the panel.

Why the breaker is not the whole job

DTE Energy describes a power surge as a sudden rise in voltage above the standard 120-volt flow of electricity that normally enters a home. That is the problem surge protection is meant to address: excess voltage reaching equipment. Clean Heat Connect describes whole-home surge protection as diverting excessive voltage toward the ground before it reaches household electronics. Those are different actions from my old ritual of flipping the main breaker and assuming every possible route was covered.

The distinction matters most at the equipment. A television or other sensitive electronic device may have a power connection and another wire attached to it. The National Institute of Standards and Technology identifies telephone and cable connections, as well as power connections, as paths by which surges can reach appliances. Turning my attention only to the main breaker means I have thought about the obvious electrical entrance, not every connection leading to the things I want to keep working.

There is a limit to keep in mind, too. Florida Power & Light says quality surge protection can help against indirect lightning strikes, but nothing protects against a direct strike. I would rather understand that boundary than mistake a confident flip of the breaker for a promise no piece of equipment can make.

What I would do instead

Look at the wires connected to sensitive electronics, not just the switch at the main panel. Power, telephone and cable connections can all matter when considering how a lightning surge might arrive.

Consider protection at the meter and at the equipment it is meant to protect. Florida Power & Light describes meter-mounted protection for surges passing through the transformer and meter, and advises plug-in surge suppressors for sensitive electronics or surges entering by another route.

If a thunderstorm with expected lightning is on the way, disconnect sensitive electronics. That is the precaution advised by a state licensing and regulatory department, and it addresses the equipment rather than relying on the main breaker to stand in for every connection.

Keep the goal modest and specific: protection against indirect lightning surges, with attention to the routes into the house and the wires attached to sensitive equipment. Do not confuse that with protection against a direct strike.

The job to describe to an electrician is protecting equipment from indirect lightning surges through the meter and other connected wires, not simply turning off the main breaker.