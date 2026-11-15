As of mid-November 2026, here in Florida, I still have coffee grounds and fruit peels headed for the compost bin. I used to look at that dark scoop of grounds and count it as my brown material. It seemed tidy: food scraps on one side, coffee grounds on the other, balance achieved without leaving the kitchen. Color makes a convincing little accountant, but it cannot tell me what the pile needs.

What a university extension service says

A university extension service says, "For example, coffee grounds are considered "greens" because they are high in nitrogen." It also lists vegetable kitchen scraps among greens. Under that guidance, adding grounds to a pile already heavy with fruit and vegetable scraps does not supply the carbon-rich brown material I thought I was adding.

There is a wrinkle worth knowing. Another home-gardener page from the same university extension service lists coffee grounds among brown materials. The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, places coffee grounds with greens and lists shredded paper and shredded brown bags on the brown side. I can see why the old kitchen-counter shortcut survives: even the guidance does not put grounds in the same column every time. For my bin, I would rather use something plainly listed as a brown than depend on the grounds to do that job.

Why the color fools me

Brown and green describe what materials contribute to the compost mix, not how they look in my hand. The university extension service describes grounds as high in nitrogen and lists leaves, straw, chipped branches, paper and sawdust as browns. It puts the optimal carbon-to-nitrogen ratio for rapid composting at about 30:1. That is a ratio for the mix, not an instruction to measure out that many scoops of leaves for each scoop of coffee.

The practical problem is simpler than the arithmetic. If I add grounds to a bin full of kitchen scraps and call the grounds my browns, I have not set aside the dry material needed to balance those scraps. A dark handful can still belong on the green side of the plan. I do not need to solve a chemistry problem over the bin; I do need to notice whether I have actually added leaves, paper or another listed brown.

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What I do instead

I treat used grounds as part of the kitchen-scrap load when deciding what else to add. That keeps me from counting the same scoop as both a way to empty the coffee filter and a way to balance the pile.

I keep dry brown material available. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends setting aside leaves, twigs or other carbon-rich material to mix with food scraps. Leaves or shredded paper give me a more dependable answer to the question of where the browns are.

I mix kitchen scraps into the center of the pile and cover them with brown material, following the university extension service’s home-gardener guidance. That is a job the grounds cannot do merely by being dark.

The job for anyone I call is help balancing a home compost pile with dry brown material and covering its kitchen scraps.