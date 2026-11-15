Beneath a homeowner’s kitchen in Oldsmar, a company reported locating an under-slab leak along the main kitchen water line. Its report, published in May, said the meter showed water being lost. The suspected leak was under concrete, where a look beneath the sink would not have settled the question.

If you live in Florida and your water bill has jumped while a patch of floor feels warm or damp, that possibility is worth taking seriously. But the floor is a clue, not a diagnosis. Start with a meter check, then rule out the leaks you can find without opening a wall or touching a water heater.

What the bill and floor can tell you

A higher bill tells you to look for water use you cannot account for; it does not identify a pipe beneath the slab. A warm or wet floor is a warning sign to investigate, not proof of where water is escaping. EPA says moisture or mold on a floor can indicate a hidden pipe problem that needs professional attention. The same goes for moisture or mold on a wall or ceiling.

The meter gives you a useful next check. It can indicate that water is being used while the house is quiet, but, as the City of Cocoa notes, a whole-house meter check cannot tell you where a leak is.

Run the no-water-use meter test

EPA’s test calls for readings before and after two hours with no water being used. Pick a period when that condition is possible; otherwise, a changed reading will not answer the question the test is meant to ask.

Find the water meter, usually near the curb in front of the home.

Read the meter when no water is being used, and note the reading.

Keep water use stopped for two hours.

Read the meter again and compare the readings.

If the reading changed at all, EPA says you probably have a leak. If it did not change, this test has not shown water use during that period. Neither result points specifically to the slab. Do not turn a moving meter and a warm floor into a location report; check the ordinary hiding places next.

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Give the toilet its dye test

A toilet can leak without making itself obvious. EPA recommends checking it before looking for less obvious leaks, and the test needs only food coloring and a look in the bowl.

Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank at the back of the toilet.

Let it sit for 10 minutes.

Check the bowl for color.

Color in the bowl means the toilet is leaking. That is a leak you have identified without attributing the meter change to a pipe under the floor. Check the toilets in the home rather than treating one clear bowl as a verdict on the whole plumbing system.

Walk around the plumbing you can see

Look beneath sinks for pooled water and rust around pipe joints and edges. EPA also recommends checking faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for water on the outside of the pipe. The City of Cocoa advises looking at accessible faucets and other water valves, including those at showers, bathtubs, hose bibs and utility sinks.

Visually inspect beneath and around the water heater for leaks or corrosion; EPA recommends a visual check of the heater and its connections. Look at walls, ceilings and floors for moisture or mold. These are observations, not invitations to open a wall or work on the heater. Wet soil near a supply line can also be a clue if rain or irrigation has not caused it, according to the city; it is not proof of a slab leak.

Know when the checks become a plumber’s job

A toilet that colors the bowl or water visible on an accessible fitting gives you a specific place to report. A meter that changes while no water is used, with no visible source found, leaves the location unresolved.

Moisture or mold on a floor, wall or ceiling calls for professional attention under EPA’s checklist. So does a suspected hidden pipe leak beneath a warm or damp floor. The meter can establish a likely leak, but it cannot tell you which pipe is responsible.