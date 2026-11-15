A couple in Florida hired a remodeler to install granite countertops and do related work in their kitchen. The work began around October 28, 2021. After a dispute over defects, a trial judge found that the installed countertop was dolomite instead of granite and that the work required removal and reinstallation.

The couple sued the remodeler as an individual operating under a business name. Their complaint included the written contract. After he objected that the business name in the lawsuit differed from the contract heading, they amended their complaint to identify him under the revised business name.

In his written answer, the remodeler admitted that he had entered the contract, received payment by personal check, and begun the countertop and molding work himself or through his agents. The case went to a bench trial, meaning the judge decided it without a jury. There was no transcript. Citing the remodeler’s own testimony about repair costs, the judge entered a $12,950 judgment against him.

What each side argued

The homeowners’ claim concerned defective kitchen work under their written agreement. The trial judge found multiple defects, including the wrong countertop material, and concluded that the countertop and related items needed to be removed and reinstalled. The opinion did not describe the other defects individually.

More than four months after the judgment, the remodeler returned with a new lawyer. He asked the judge to set it aside, arguing that the homeowners had sued the wrong defendant and had not established authority over him. He said a separate limited liability company was the correct business and claimed he did not own or operate the company involved in the agreement.

He also argued that the judgment improperly made him answer for a company’s obligations. But the judge found no evidence that the newly identified company was involved. The remodeler had received the lawsuit papers, answered the amended complaint and attended trial. According to the judge, he had not argued during that trial that he was the wrong party.

The judge refused to undo the judgment. The remodeler appealed that refusal.

What the law says

The appeal concerned Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.540(b), as applied in the April 2025 opinion. That rule provided the procedure for the remodeler’s request to set aside the judgment. He claimed the judgment was void, meaning legally invalid, because it ran against the wrong person.

The decisive principle concerned admissions in pleadings: the written documents in which parties state their claims and answers. The appeals court explained that a clear admission accepted a fact and relieved the opposing side of having to prove it. Here, the remodeler had already admitted making the contract, taking payment and starting the work. Those admissions established his place in the dispute.

The court also distinguished a business name from a separate legal entity. It found that the remodeler operated as an individual under a fictitious name, meaning a trading name. That name had no independent legal existence. The separate company he later identified appeared nowhere in the contract.

The missing trial transcript mattered too. Without it, the remodeler could not overcome the finding that he had not disputed being the proper defendant at trial.

How it ended

On April 25, 2025, the Fifth District Court of Appeal affirmed the refusal to set aside the judgment. The $12,950 judgment remained intact. This appeal resolved the attempt to undo that judgment; it did not conduct a new trial on the countertop defects.

The trial judge had also removed one homeowner from the case, without objection, because his name appeared on neither the contract nor the payment check. The other homeowner remained the sole plaintiff, the person pursuing the claim.

The opinion did not establish whether the homeowner collected the money or had the kitchen repaired. It stated that the decision was not final until any timely, authorized motions were resolved. Later appellate finality was not verified.

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