A $335,000 replacement-cost jury award in an Okaloosa County under-slab plumbing dispute was overturned this summer. Homeowners Pamela and Armah Karmo said their rusted, broken cast-iron drains needed replacement; the insurer’s plumber said the lines were clogged and could be cleaned. Their estimates put claimed access, restoration and documented water-damage work at $79,680.22 in replacement-cost value. The appellate court sent the case back for further proceedings on damages because the larger award lacked competent valuation evidence.

That case involved drains, not a leaking water-supply line, and the estimates were not a bill the homeowners paid. The useful lesson for your Florida house is narrower: the diagnosis, proposed scope and documented costs matter. Before agreeing to a whole-house repipe, establish where the leak is and what the smaller repairs would actually involve.

Confirm what is leaking and where

A higher water bill can signal an unidentified leak, but it cannot tell you which pipe is responsible. The Environmental Protection Agency describes a meter check: take a reading when no water is being used, then read it again two hours later. A change suggests a leak somewhere in the home; it does not place that leak beneath the slab.

Moisture or mold on a floor can point to a concealed pipe problem that needs a professional’s attention, but it is not a map of the failed line. Ask the plumber what established the leak’s location and whether professional leak detection is needed before any opening is made. Professional detection can pinpoint a leak without invasive work. That is a different question from whether every pipe in the house needs replacing.

Read the pipe’s condition, not just its age

Old piping and corrosion are among the causes of leaks identified by the Environmental Protection Agency. Age belongs in the discussion, along with the condition of the pipes. Ask what failed at this location and what condition the plumber found elsewhere. Also ask whether there have been leaks on other lines. A damaged section and a deteriorating system call for different explanations.

For a pinhole leak, a lasting spot repair means replacing the damaged pipe section and securing it with a plumbing coupling, rather than relying on a temporary patch. A reroute is another option to price: it changes the pipe’s path instead of repairing that section beneath the slab. Neither proposal tells you, by itself, whether the remaining pipes are sound.

Ask the questions that decide the scope

Ask which pipe failed, where it failed and how that location was confirmed.

Ask what the plumber observed about the age and condition of pipes beyond that location.

Ask whether other lines have leaked or show the same deterioration.

Ask what a section repair would replace and how the damaged pipe would be joined.

Ask where a rerouted line would run and which slab or finished surfaces the work would disturb.

Ask what pipe condition makes a whole-house repipe preferable to either smaller option.

Ask whether moisture or mold on the floor points to a concealed pipe problem needing professional attention.

Getting to a pipe beneath a slab and putting the home back together are part of the comparison. A reroute can also disturb sections of the slab, walls, ceilings or floors. Compare what each repair buys you, including whether it addresses one failed section or the condition the plumber says affects the system.

Get the diagnosis and comparable written costs

If the recommendation is a whole-house repipe, ask what established the leak’s location and what condition the plumber observed in the other pipes. In the Okaloosa County dispute, the homeowners and the insurer’s plumber disagreed about what the under-slab drains needed. Ask the plumber to describe the observed failure and the proposed work, not just give you a total.

Request written costs for the viable options: a spot repair, a reroute and a repipe. Have each quote identify the pipe work, access, restoration of floors and other finishes, and permits. Keep detection costs visible too; leak detection is a separate expense. A smaller pipe job that leaves extensive restoration out of its quote is not yet a useful comparison with a repipe quote that includes it.

Make the decision—and leave the concealed work to a plumber

Check whether the leak’s location is established, whether the other pipes show similar trouble, and whether each quote includes the disruption and build-back. If a spot repair addresses the documented failure and the other pipes do not show the same problem, ask why more work is proposed. If the plumber finds deterioration across the system or other failed lines, ask how a smaller repair would address that condition.

Once the question turns to locating a concealed leak, assessing moisture or mold, or opening and repairing pipe, bring in a licensed plumber. Ask that plumber to explain the diagnosis and put the repair scope and full restoration costs in writing before you choose.