Top 3 HVAC · Lakeland, FL · Checked Nov 13, 2026

A Florida AC replacement is more than a new box outside. I looked at Lakeland installation reviews with my insurance folder in mind—and came away with the questions worth asking before the work starts.

DK By Deb Kowalski 3 min read

AC replacement in Lakeland is not just swapping a box and hoping for cool air. The new system has to suit the home’s size, existing ducts and condensate drain; installation also brings an inspection into the picture. Put it off through sticky weather and a struggling system can leave rooms uncomfortable. Get the sizing or drainage wrong, and the household may face uneven cooling, water where it should not be and another round of disruption. Northern-house logic does not do much for a Florida cooling season.

Choosing the installer takes its own work. Plenty of contractors carry near-identical ratings, while quotes may name different equipment or leave duct changes and startup checks unclear. “We’ll take care of it” is not a substitute for knowing what gets tested before the crew leaves, or who handles the inspection. We screened 40 companies serving Lakeland, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Team Enoch: AC Repair ZIP 33811 · open 24/7 5.0 2 Price Busters Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC ZIP 33801 · daily 8–5 4.8 3 Springer Bros. Air Conditioning & Heating, LLC ZIP 33801 · mini-split work 4.9

How we picked 40 companies

4 Under floor 33 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher and a review in the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records while checking 40 companies serving Lakeland. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Team Enoch: AC Repair Top pick Best for A replacement where scheduling and follow-up matter About Team Enoch provides AC repair and installation from a Lakeland service location, with hours listed around the clock, every day. The company says it installs, repairs and services HVAC systems, and also does electrical and plumbing work. On its own site, it describes AC maintenance and replacement among its services. The Lakeland listing also includes smart thermostat installation. Why it made the list Team Enoch has a 5/5 Google rating from 161 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick scheduling, installers arriving on time and crews explaining the work before leaving the installation area clean. They also mention follow-up after replacement jobs. That combination makes it a fit when the work before and after installation matters to you. 5.0 /5 161 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Price Busters Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC Best value Best for A full-system replacement with service available every day About Price Busters Heating & Air Conditioning is a Lakeland heating and cooling contractor serving Polk County. The company says it is locally owned and handles complete HVAC system replacements, repairs and annual maintenance. It has been in business for 15 years. Its listed hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Why it made the list Price Busters holds a 4.8/5 Google rating from 341 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, timely service and technicians who explain what they are doing. Across repair and replacement work, reviewers also report that the work restored their heating or cooling. Its seven-day schedule sets it apart from the weekday hours listed for Springer Bros. 4.8 /5 341 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 3 Springer Bros. Air Conditioning & Heating, LLC Best for A standard replacement or a mini-split discussion About Springer Bros. Air Conditioning & Heating is an HVAC contractor with locations in Lakeland and Auburndale. The company says it is family-owned, has operated since 1986 and serves Polk County, including Davenport and Winter Haven. On its site, it lists AC installation, repair and maintenance, along with heating and duct cleaning. Its listed office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Why it made the list Springer Bros. has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 658 reviews, the largest review base of these three. Reviewers repeatedly describe courteous crews, clear communication and arrivals when promised. They also praise the finished installation work and cleanup. Reviews cover both AC installations and mini-split work, making this a useful option if you are weighing those approaches. 4.9 /5 658 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Before work starts, get the equipment model, capacity and efficiency rating in writing, along with how the crew sized it and whether your ducts can support it. Settle any duct, electrical or drain work, old-unit removal, startup tests and who handles the mechanical permit and inspection. Ask for an arrival window, who updates you if it changes, whether any report your insurer needs will be accepted, whether wind-mitigation paperwork is affected and who responds after a storm.

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