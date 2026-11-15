In my house, the reflex is to take out the old produce, put in the new produce, and close the crisper. The drawer is cold, so it feels as if the refrigerator is doing the cleaning for me. This season, as of mid-November 2026, I am trying to stop treating a cold plastic drawer as a clean plastic drawer. You and I live here in Florida, and a university extension service advises emptying drawers as part of cleaning the refrigerator.

The catch is the space beneath the produce. Taking out a bag does not take out whatever moisture or bits of leaf it left behind. I used to consider the drawer handled once the produce was sorted. That is a useful habit for keeping track of what is in there, but it leaves the surface itself untouched. The next load goes onto the same plastic.

What the FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says, “Produce stored at cold temperatures can be contaminated. For example, Listeria monocytogenes can grow even at refrigerated temperatures.” That is the part my cold-drawer logic misses. Putting produce in the refrigerator does not make contamination impossible, and leaving the drawer cold does not wash away what has collected in it. The point is not to stop using the crisper. It is to stop asking its temperature to do the job of washing.

Why the drawer gets messy

An appliance cleaning guide describes produce shedding moisture and bits of leaf into the drawer. Those bits can clog its small vents and sliders, while a film of residue can make condensation pool. In plain terms, the crisper has places for damp scraps to collect even after the produce that left them is gone. A quick glance over the top of a full drawer is a poor way to judge the plastic underneath.

That also explains why moving the produce around is not the same as cleaning. You can make room for the next bunch and still leave a film on the drawer. The cold is doing its refrigeration job; it is not carrying damp residue to the sink. I need to treat the drawer as something I wash, not just a place I reorganize.

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What I do instead

Empty the drawer so I can reach its bottom and sides. A university extension service advises emptying drawers as part of refrigerator cleaning and recommends cleaning the refrigerator at least every other month (5-6 times per year).

Give the crisper its own attention between those refrigerator cleanings. An appliance cleaning guide recommends wiping the drawer out every few weeks, and sooner after a leak from a package of meat or washed produce.

When washing the drawer, take it to the sink, use warm soapy water, rinse it, and dry it before putting it back. The appliance guide says a drawer returned wet can fog and pool water; putting a clean drawer back wet defeats part of the point.

Wipe up spills promptly rather than waiting for the next full clean. The university extension service advises this to help prevent food-pathogen cross-contamination. Keep the crisper organized, too, so the produce in it is easier to manage.

If I need help with it, I would describe the job as cleaning a refrigerator crisper drawer and the spills or residue around it—not fixing a refrigerator that has stopped cooling.