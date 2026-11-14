As of mid-November 2026, here in Florida, you and I can still do the same little floor ritual: see the corner of an area rug sticking up, press it down with a hand or foot, and carry on. I used to treat that as the whole fix in my house. The bump looked too small to matter, and once I flattened it, there was nothing obvious left to deal with.

That is the part I have had to rethink. The concern is not whether I can make the corner look flat for a moment. It is whether the rug is loose or its edge is still raised when somebody walks across it. FloridaHealthFinder advises removing loose throw rugs from the home. A rug I keep having to flatten deserves more attention than another quick push.

What the CDC says

The CDC’s home fall-prevention checklist says, “Remove the rugs, or use double-sided tape or a non-slip backing so the rugs won’t slip.” That is a different job from pressing down a corner. My hand can change how the edge looks; it cannot serve as tape, backing, or removal once I walk away.

The issue is worth taking seriously without pretending that every curled corner causes a fall. A study of rug- and carpet-associated falls describes loose, unsecured rugs and damaged carpets with curled edges as environmental hazards that may contribute to falls. Its authors also caution that longer-term studies have produced mixed results on the connection between such hazards and increased fall risk. That is a sensible way to think about the little bump: not a prediction of an accident, and not a reason to dismiss an unsecured rug because I can flatten one corner by hand.

Why the corner keeps coming up

The IICRC says the edges of some woven rugs can curl or wave because of differences in their construction or weave pattern. It says this is typically noticed after cleaning or when humidity is high. In other words, a raised edge can be a property of the rug, not a sign that I failed to press hard enough. The IICRC says the curl will often settle on its own in a few days. If it does not relax completely, it suggests using a clothes steamer to relax the edge and placing a large, heavy object on the raised area for 24 hours.

That advice deals with the curl itself. The CDC’s checklist deals with a rug that can slip. I need to look at both things instead of assuming that a corner I have pushed down is now a rug that will stay put. The familiar hand press is easy; checking what the rug does after I let go is the useful part.

Quick check · tap yours Is the edge curled or rug slipping? Edge stays curled Rug slips Both happen Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

What I do instead

I look at the whole rug, not just the corner that caught my eye. If the rug is loose, I treat the looseness as the problem to solve.

If I want to keep a loose throw rug, I use the CDC’s choices of double-sided tape or a non-slip backing to secure it, rather than relying on another hand press.

If I cannot keep a loose throw rug secured, I remove it. A bare patch of floor beats repeatedly flattening the same edge and calling that a fix.

If a woven edge itself stays curled, I consider the IICRC’s steaming-and-weighting approach for the curl, then check the rug separately for looseness. Flattening an edge and securing a rug are not interchangeable jobs.

The job description for whoever you call: address the raised edge and secure the loose area rug, rather than merely pressing its corner flat.