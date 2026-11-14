You and I live in Florida, and as of mid-November 2026, I know how tempting it is to run a steam mop over laminate and call the job done. In my house, the reflex is simple: heat feels like a deeper clean, and the damp shine seems to disappear so fast that swelling hardly feels possible. But the top of a plank is not the whole floor. Its joints are where the moisture can go.

The University of Florida’s floor-care guidance gives me a plainer rule for laminate: damp is the working word, not wet. That is less satisfying than watching steam roll across the floor, but I would rather wring out a mop than have to think about what went between the boards.

What the university says

The University of Florida says, "Damp mop, but do not let it get water soaked." That advice is about cleaning laminate, not giving up on mopping. It draws a useful line between a damp cleaning pass and soaking the floor. A clean-looking surface is not my test for whether the method was gentle on the boards; moisture can reach a joint even when the middle of the plank looks fine. The steam mop may make the work feel finished quickly, but speed is not the same thing as keeping water out of the floor.

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Why the seams matter

Steam brings heat and moisture together. This Old House warns that the combination can damage laminate’s protective finish and make its fiberboard core swell. It also explains that excess water can seep into seams and cause swelling or warping. That is the part my old reasoning missed: the water does not have to sit visibly on top of a plank to be a problem at its edges.

The heat may make the pass feel more thorough, while the moisture still has a route into the floor. Once I think about the seams instead of the shine, a steam mop stops looking like a clever way to avoid a wet floor. Its heat and moisture are the very things the laminate needs me to handle carefully. The mop has good publicity; the joints did not sign up for it.

What it costs

Angi reports that in 2026, the national average cost of laminate floor repair was $1,243, based on 968 projects from its pros. That is a national average for laminate repairs, not a price for every steam-mop pass or every damaged board. It gives me a sense of the expense at stake without turning an average into a quote for my house. I would rather pay attention to how wet the mop is now than discover later that cleaning the surface was the easy part.

What I do instead

I leave the steam mop off the laminate. Heat and moisture are not a shortcut around the risk at the seams.

I use a damp mop, not a wet one, and move it along the direction of the planks. The aim is to clean the surface without soaking it.

I wipe up spills and sticky spots promptly instead of letting water sit until the next time I mop.

After mopping, I wipe away excess moisture with a clean, dry cloth. If a patch still looks wet, I do not count the job as finished just because the rest of the floor looks clean.

To whoever I call, I’d describe the job as checking laminate seams for moisture damage and replacing water-damaged planks, not simply cleaning the surface.