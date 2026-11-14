Top 3 Pest control · Hialeah, FL · Checked Nov 13, 2026

My Jersey-house instincts didn't prepare me for Florida pests. I read through the Hialeah options for ants and roaches, with an eye on treatment plans, repeat visits and the questions worth asking before anyone sprays.

DK By Deb Kowalski 3 min read

In Hialeah, the roof and insurance paperwork may get the inspection attention, but ants and roaches have their own agenda. Ants can keep coming if treatment misses where they enter. Roaches can stay tucked in hiding places while the visible ones disappear. Pest control means finding the source, treating the right areas and deciding whether another visit is needed. Put it off, and pests can keep turning up in the spaces your household uses daily. Get the treatment wrong, and you may have to clear those spaces and rearrange your routine again.

Choosing a company is not as simple as sorting by stars. Ratings can look nearly identical, while quotes may cover different inspections, treatment areas and follow-up visits. A promise to take care of it does not explain where the ants are getting in or what happens if roaches return. We screened 6 companies serving Hialeah; these 3 made it. Look for a treatment plan that fits the pests you have and the time your household can set aside.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Tower Pest Control Inc ZIP 33016 · family-owned 4.9 2 Pest Free Homes ants and roaches 5.0 3 FORMULEX INC ZIP 33015 · ant control 4.9

How we picked 6 companies

3 Under floor 0 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We considered companies with at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to assess the services described and the patterns in customer feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Tower Pest Control Inc Top pick Best for Households seeking ongoing ant and roach treatment About Tower Pest Control Inc is a family-owned pest control service for homes and businesses, based in Hialeah. The company says it offers integrated pest management across South Florida, including Hialeah. Its work includes residential and commercial pest management. It operates Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is closed on weekends. Why it made the list Tower has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 394 reviews, the largest review base of these three. Reviewers repeatedly describe thorough, professional work, clear explanations and prompt service. They also report effective treatments and quick results. Its residential and commercial scope, alongside accounts of ongoing home treatment, makes it a fit for households seeking repeat ant and roach care. 4.9 /5 394 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Pest Free Homes Best value Best for Households wanting the treatment plan explained before work begins About Pest Free Homes provides pest control and lawn care, including treatments described as odorless. Its work in Hialeah includes home interiors and lawns, with ant and roach treatment among the services described. It is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is closed on Sunday. That Saturday schedule gives households another day to fit in a treatment. Why it made the list Pest Free Homes has a 5/5 Google rating from 130 reviews, the smallest review base of these three. Reviewers repeatedly report effective treatment, lasting relief and punctual service. Several describe clear explanations of the treatment plan and responsive communication. Its combination of pest control and lawn care sets it apart for households that want to discuss indoor pests and the yard together. 5.0 /5 130 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

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# 3 FORMULEX INC Best for Ant treatment with help arranging repeat appointments About FORMULEX INC is a family-owned pest control company with 15 years in business. The company says it offers ant control, cockroach treatment and general pest plans for homes. Its Hialeah location offers extermination and preventative maintenance. It operates every day, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving households a weekend option when a weekday visit is difficult. Why it made the list FORMULEX INC has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 178 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable, professional technicians who explain the work. Multiple reviewers praise punctual arrivals and office staff who help with scheduling and questions. Its seven-day hours and preventative maintenance plans distinguish it for households trying to fit repeat ant treatment around a busy week. 4.9 /5 178 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Before work starts, ask what the company will inspect to identify the ant or roach species, where it will look for entry points or hiding places, and how that changes treatment. Get the treatment areas, follow-up visits and any ongoing schedule in writing. Confirm what you need to move or clean, when people and pets can re-enter, the arrival window, and what happens if the technician cannot make it.

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