A couple in Florida had a house damaged by a sinkhole in February 2011. They disputed the repair amount with their insurer and obtained an appraisal that included stabilizing the building and repairing its foundation. But they had not entered into a contract for those repairs, and the insurer said that step had to come before payment for the work beneath the house.

Their homeowners policy had been issued in July 2010. It contained both a general provision about when losses would be paid and a separate provision for settling sinkhole losses. Those two parts became central to the dispute over getting the foundation work funded.

The homeowners sued to compel an appraisal, the policy process used here to establish the amount of the loss. After the appraisal established that amount, they asked the trial court to confirm the award. The court ordered payment of replacement costs for the subsurface repairs, meaning repairs below the building. The insurer appealed.

What each side argued

The homeowners sought payment based on the appraisal award. The policy's general payment clause made a loss payable 60 days after the insurer received proof of loss and an appraisal award was filed with it. They obtained a ruling that the insurer could not withhold the replacement costs at issue.

The insurer pointed to the separate sinkhole provision. That provision allowed it to hold back payment for foundation and building stabilization work until the homeowners entered a repair contract. After that, it would pay amounts needed to begin and carry out the repairs as work proceeded and expenses arose.

The trial court regarded the statute and the special policy provision as permissive and ruled that they did not allow the withholding. The insurer argued that its policy had expressly adopted the payment method the statute permitted. The appeal turned on that wording, rather than a dispute over whether the sinkhole had damaged the house.

What the law says

The appellate court applied section 627.707(5)(b), Florida Statutes (2010). That version allowed an insurer to withhold payment for work beneath an existing foundation until the policyholder entered a contract for building stabilization or foundation repairs.

The rule also addressed what happened next. Once the policyholder contracted for repairs, the insurer had to pay the amounts needed to begin and perform them as work proceeded and expenses were incurred. It could not require the homeowner to advance payment for those repairs. A signed contract and a homeowner-funded repair were different requirements.

The court also applied a rule for reading contracts: a specific provision controlled over a general one. The sinkhole payment provision addressed this particular kind of repair. Reading the general payment clause as overriding it would leave that special provision without a purpose.

An earlier decision had involved a policy without the separate sinkhole payment provision. In this case, the insurer had included it. The appellate court found the language unambiguous, meaning it did not reasonably carry competing meanings.

The statute has since changed. Its 2026 version places the contract-related payment provisions in subsections (5)(a) and (5)(c), with additional requirements elsewhere in subsection (5). The older decision should be read with its policy wording and statutory year attached.

How it ended

On February 14, 2014, the Fifth District Court of Appeal issued a corrected opinion. It reversed the judgment to the extent it required payment of replacement costs for stabilization and foundation repairs before the homeowners entered a repair contract. It affirmed in part and sent the case back for further proceedings.

That decision allowed the payment to be held back at that stage. It did not erase the sinkhole coverage or establish that repairs were unnecessary. The opinion did not disclose the appraisal's dollar amount or report whether the homeowners later signed a contract, completed repairs or received payment. Further appellate proceedings and the later outcome were not verified.

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