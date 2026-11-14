In my house, the reflex this fall is to pressure-wash old painted trim before repainting. It feels sensible: use water to lift the loose paint instead of making a cloud of sanding dust. As of mid-November 2026, here in Florida, you and I can both see the appeal of getting that preparation done without covering ourselves in powder.

The Florida Department of Health warns that renovation, repair or painting in a pre-1978 home can create dangerous lead dust. That makes the water-first idea especially attractive when the age of the paint is uncertain. But a wet mess is still a mess that has to go somewhere. Keeping dust down is not the whole job if paint chips and dirty water leave the work area.

What the Environmental Protection Agency says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, "Before beginning the renovation, the firm must isolate the work area so that no dust or debris (including in the wastewater) leaves the work area while the renovation is being performed."

For exterior renovations, its ground-containment guidance calls for impermeable disposable material extending 10 feet beyond the perimeter of the surfaces being worked on, or far enough to collect falling paint debris, whichever is greater. It also says to collect and dispose of the water and to check with the local water treatment authority about wastewater handling. That is more work than simply aiming the spray away from the house. The ground below the trim and the water coming off it both belong in the plan.

Why water does not finish the job

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development warns that ordinary renovation of houses built before 1978 is very likely to expose surfaces covered with lead-based paint. Disturbing a lead-containing surface can temporarily increase microscopic leaded dust nearby. The Environmental Protection Agency also identifies hazardous chips as a result of renovation that disturbs lead-based paint.

Water can help with one part of that problem: the Environmental Protection Agency describes wet sanding or scraping as ways to minimize dust. It still recommends containing the work area and cleaning up thoroughly when homeowners do renovation work themselves. A pressure washer does not make the loosened paint disappear. If the paint contains lead, keeping debris out of the air does not settle what to do with chips on the ground or debris carried in wastewater.

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What I would do instead

Treat the age of the house and the paint as a reason to plan the preparation, not as a reason to spray first and sort out the mess afterward. Homes built before 1978 are more likely to have lead-based paint. An old painted surface deserves that question before anyone starts removing loose paint.

Make containment part of the job description. For exterior renovation, the ground covering needs to catch falling paint debris; the agency’s guidance gives 10 feet beyond the work perimeter or a greater distance if that is what catching the debris takes. The water needs collecting and proper disposal, too.

If hiring someone to do the work, ask for a contractor certified for lead-safe renovation. The Environmental Protection Agency says contractors paid to work in homes built before 1978 must be certified and follow required practices. If doing the work yourself, contain the area and clean up thoroughly rather than treating water as your cleanup plan.

Keep the repainting goal in view. The point of removing loose paint is to prepare the trim for paint, not to move the old coating from the wood to the ground. I would want the preparation and the cleanup described together, before anyone discusses the new coat.

Tell whoever you call that the job is exterior preparation of potentially lead-painted trim, including containment of paint debris and wastewater and thorough cleanup before repainting.