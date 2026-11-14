I live in Florida, and as of mid-November 2026, the kitchen reflex in my house this season is familiar: turn on the range hood while cooking and take the sound of the fan as reassurance. I have let the grease filter ride because the fan still ran. That was a noise test, not much of a ventilation test.

The habit is easy to defend. Running the hood while cooking is the right move. The mistake is treating that as the whole job and forgetting the filter until cooking or grease smells linger. A fan can still be running when its filter needs attention.

What the national laboratory says

The national laboratory measured how much cooking exhaust different hoods captured: “Pollutant capture efficiency (CE) ranged from <15% to >98%, varying across hoods and with airflow and burner position for each hood.” Those are results across tested hoods, not a reading for the one over my stove. They do make the distinction plain: hearing a fan run tells me it is on; it does not tell me how much of what rises from the pan is being captured.

That is the part I used to skip. I paid attention to the switch and the sound, then treated the grease filter as a separate housekeeping chore. But the filter is part of the range hood I am relying on. A federal laboratory says persistent cooking or grease smells can mean that the fan filter needs cleaning or replacement. If the kitchen keeps smelling like cooking after the meal, I have a reason to look at the filter even if the blower sounds perfectly willing.

Quick check · tap yours Is your oven still working? Not working Working badly Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Why the fan sound falls short

Capturing cooking exhaust depends on more than whether the motor is running. The national laboratory found that capture efficiency varied with airflow and with which burner was used. The federal laboratory also says cleaning or replacing the range-hood filter can reduce the energy the motor uses to move air. A running motor is therefore a poor substitute for paying attention to the filter and to how the hood is performing while I cook.

I do not need to diagnose the hood by ear. The practical change is smaller: keep using it, but stop treating its sound as proof that every part of the job is getting done. That is especially useful when the filter is easy to forget precisely because the fan has never stopped.

What I do instead

I turn the range hood on when I cook. The EPA recommends that habit; cleaning the filter is not a reason to abandon it.

I look at what kind of filter the hood has rather than assuming every filter gets the same treatment. The EPA recommends routinely cleaning the range hood’s grease filter.

For a washable filter, I use the federal laboratory’s guidance to wash it every 3 months. I put the filter on the household chore list instead of waiting for the fan to sound different.

For a disposable filter, I follow that laboratory’s guidance to change it every 3 to 6 months. If cooking or grease smells persist, I check the filter rather than taking the running fan as the final answer.

To whoever I call, I describe a range hood that runs but needs its grease filter cleaned or replaced, and I mention lingering cooking odors if I have noticed them.