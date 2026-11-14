Here in Florida, you and I can get pretty methodical about mosquito repellent. I used to look at a child’s hands as one more exposed patch: if I was putting repellent on the arms and legs, why leave those little hands uncovered? It felt like the careful way to do the job. As of mid-November 2026, that is the part of my routine I would change.

The Florida Department of Health advises applying repellent when you are going outdoors. That fits the moment when I would reach for it. But being ready to go outside and coating every bit of exposed skin are different decisions. Hands look like an obvious place to apply it only until you think about where a child’s hands go next.

What the EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends this direction for repellent labels used with children: “Do not allow children to handle this product, and do not apply to children's hands. When using on children, apply to your own hands and then put it on the child.”

That instruction changes both who holds the repellent and where it goes. I had thought of leaving the hands bare as leaving a gap. EPA’s direction treats that gap as deliberate. CDC guidance also advises against applying repellent to a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts or irritated skin. The hands are not an overlooked detail in either instruction; they are specifically named.

Why the hands are different

EPA gives a plain reason: children frequently put their hands in their eyes and mouths. A hand is not just another patch of skin that stays where you applied repellent. It can carry what is on it straight toward the eyes or mouth. That is the connection I missed when I was concentrating on how much skin I had covered.

It is an easy bit of household logic to get wrong. I can see an uncovered hand and worry about the bite I am trying to prevent. I cannot tell by looking at that hand where it will be a moment later. EPA’s advice asks me to account for what children do with their hands, not merely whether their hands are exposed.

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What I do instead

I keep the repellent in my hands rather than letting a child handle the product.

When I apply it to a child, I put it on my own hands first and then on the child, as EPA advises.

I leave the child’s hands out of the application. I also keep repellent off the eyes, mouth, cuts and irritated skin, as CDC advises.

The change is small enough to miss if I am working on autopilot. I still reach for repellent when we are going outdoors; I just stop treating complete coverage as the goal. My old reflex was to finish the hands because they looked unfinished. Now I treat leaving them bare as part of applying repellent carefully, not as a shortcut.

If I ask someone else to help, I describe the job plainly: apply the repellent to the child without putting it on the child’s hands.