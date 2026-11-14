I live here in Florida, and as of mid-November 2026, my bathroom reflex is familiar: finish a shower, shut the door snugly and leave the exhaust fan running. Keep the steam contained, give the fan more time, and surely the room gets drier. That is tidy northern-house logic. It overlooks the question of how air gets into a room whose fan is pulling air out.

A closed door need not be an airtight door. The space beneath it can be a passage for air, even when keeping the door closed makes sense for the rest of the house. Treating the fan as a machine that only needs more running time misses that distinction.

What the Building America Solution Center says

The Building America Solution Center says, “Door undercuts are commonly used to provide a return air pathway from rooms with closed doors” Its example concerns return air for a central heating and cooling system. The useful point for my bathroom door is the role of that little space: a closed door can still allow air to pass beneath it. Covering the gap changes the air path, even though the door looks just as closed from the hallway.

A county extension office says a bath fan usually removes most excess moisture from a shower or bath in about 10 minutes. That gives the fan a job more specific than running until somebody remembers to switch it off. It also makes me look at the door before assuming extra time is the answer.

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Why the air path matters

An exhaust fan removes air from the bathroom. Replacement air has to come from somewhere. The U.S. Department of Energy identifies leaks in a home's walls, floors and ceilings, as well as intentional fresh-air intake ducts, as possible paths for make-up air. The gap beneath a closed door is another kind of passage through which air can move between rooms.

A county extension office here in Florida warns that exhaust fans create negative pressure that can pull warm, humid outdoor air into other parts of the house. That is the less tidy part of the picture: air movement does not stop at the bathroom because I shut its door. The path matters, not just the sound of a running fan.

The same county extension office says wet towels and walls can keep adding moisture to a bathroom for hours, while long fan operation can bring in more moisture than it removes. So my answer is not to seal the bottom of the door and make up for it by leaving the fan on indefinitely. A fan is meant to move air, and running it longer is not a substitute for paying attention to where air can enter.

What I do instead

I turn on the bathroom exhaust fan for a shower rather than relying on a closed door to contain the moisture.

I leave a path for air beneath the closed bathroom door instead of pressing a draft stopper against the gap.

I look at what is actually blocking that gap. A raised floor covering can change a doorway that used to let air pass; the Building America Solution Center notes that added carpet can obstruct a door's return-air pathway.

I remember the county extension office's point about wet towels and walls when deciding whether more fan time is useful. The goal is to remove shower moisture, not to award the fan a shift with no end in sight.

If I need help with it, I describe the job as checking the bathroom exhaust fan's airflow and the replacement-air path past the closed door.