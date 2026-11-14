If your sealed-battery smoke alarm is chirping, replace the whole alarm, not its battery. A smoke alarm with a dead battery may not warn you of a fire, and the battery in a long-life unit is not replaceable.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ties smoke-alarm checks to the end of daylight saving time. Its advice includes monthly tests and replacing alarms more than 10 years old. The U.S. Fire Administration’s November 2026 guidance says not to replace long-life batteries in smoke alarms; replace the alarms after 10 years. Check the dates on the quiet alarms, too.

A passing test does not settle an alarm’s age

The test button tells you whether an alarm sounds when you press it. It does not change the replacement schedule. The U.S. Fire Administration says to replace smoke alarms 10 years from their manufacture date, even if they still pass a test. The National Fire Protection Association gives the same manufacture-date advice for all smoke alarms.

That applies to sealed-battery alarms and alarms with replaceable batteries alike. A sealed unit is replaced whole; the 10-year battery is not a part to change.

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Why the chirp deserves an answer now

The National Fire Protection Association says a single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds signals a low battery. That is different from the loud beeps you listen for during a button test. If the battery is sealed, a low-battery chirp is not a prompt to pry the unit open: replace the alarm according to its manufacturer’s instructions.

Do not leave a chirping alarm disabled while you decide. The U.S. Fire Administration says an alarm with a dead or missing battery is like having no alarm at all. Its job is to warn you when there is a fire.

Check every alarm, not just the noisy one

Listen for a single chirp at regular intervals, the low-battery signal described by the National Fire Protection Association.

Identify whether the alarm has a replaceable battery or a sealed, nonreplaceable one.

Find the manufacture date on each alarm and replace any that have reached 10 years, even if they sound during a test.

Replace a sealed alarm whole when its battery is low; follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing the unit.

Press each alarm’s test button every month and listen for the loud beeps.

Replace the entire alarm sooner if it does not sound when you press the test button.

For an alarm with a replaceable battery, the National Fire Protection Association says chirping that continues after a battery change means the alarm has reached the end of its life. Replace that unit whole, too.

When Florida requires a sealed battery

Florida’s smoke-alarm statute addresses alarms in one- and two-family dwellings and townhomes undergoing a repair or level 1 alteration. Those homes may use qualifying alarms with nonremovable, nonreplaceable 10-year batteries during that work instead of retrofitting alarms powered by the home’s electrical system.

The sealed-battery requirement is narrower: it applies when a battery-powered smoke alarm is newly installed or replaces another battery-powered alarm as a result of a level 1 alteration. It is not a requirement imposed on every replacement. The statute exempts devices connected to a centrally monitored or supervised alarm system, devices using a low-power radio signal, and qualifying listed multisensor devices, such as combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The 10-year replacement schedule is fire-safety guidance, not a replacement age set by that statute.

When the replacement depends on other work

If a professional is handling alteration work, the question is whether a battery-powered alarm is being newly installed or replaced as a result of a level 1 alteration. That determines whether the sealed-battery requirement applies; a centrally monitored system, low-power radio connection or qualifying listed multisensor alarm may be exempt. For a sealed alarm, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing the entire unit.