As of this November, the safe first move is to pause before anyone power-sands the peeling paint. The question is not just whether the contractor can make the siding look better. It is whether the company is prepared to do covered work under the lead-safe renovation rule.

In Florida, an exterior paint job on a pre-1978 home can fall under that rule. Ask about the amount of paint the sanding will disturb, the company's certification and the work-area plan before the sander comes out. A small-looking patch is not, by itself, an answer.

Why the year your house was built matters

The Environmental Protection Agency's Renovation, Repair and Painting rule covers paid work that disturbs paint in pre-1978 housing and child-occupied facilities. Power-sanding painted siding is paint-disturbing work. EPA says paint testing is not required by the rule, but unless there is documentation that the affected paint is not lead-based, its requirements apply.

This is about hiring for a renovation, not arranging lead abatement. The checks below concern the company doing the paid work and what happens at the job site. The rule depends on where you live: an authorized state program may operate in place of EPA's federal program. Check with your state or local government about which program applies where the work will be done.

What the paid contractor must have in place

For covered work, EPA requires the firm to be certified, including a firm run by a sole proprietor. A general contractor does not shed that firm-certification requirement by subcontracting the entire renovation. EPA directs homeowners to look for an EPA- or state-certified lead-safe contractor, and its homeowner guide says to ask to see the contractor's certification.

The firm must also assign a certified renovator to the renovation. Covered work must be performed or directed by a certified renovator; other workers must be trained in lead-safe practices, either as certified renovators or on the job by one. Ask who the assigned renovator is and whether that person will perform or direct the sanding. A company certificate and a trained person on the job are separate checks.

Which paint jobs are small enough for an exception

EPA's minor-repair-and-maintenance exception applies to work disturbing six square feet or less of paint per room inside, or 20 square feet or less on the exterior. For this exterior job, ask the contractor how much painted surface the proposed work will disturb. Do not use the size of a single peeling spot as a substitute for the area of the job.

Window replacement and demolition of painted surfaces are always covered regardless of square footage. EPA also says prohibited work practices remain prohibited regardless of square footage. If the contractor calls the sanding a small job, ask which work is included in that calculation before accepting the answer.

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What you should receive and see before and during the work

For a covered renovation, the firm must give you EPA's Renovate Right pamphlet before work starts. At the job site, copies of the certified renovator's initial and most recent refresher course completion certificates must be available.

Containment must keep dust and debris from leaving the work area. Ask how the contractor will contain this exterior sanding; the requirement is not satisfied merely by saying the crew will clean up later. EPA prohibits open-flame burning and power-tool work without HEPA exhaust control. For a power sander, ask specifically about its HEPA exhaust control before it is used.

EPA also requires thorough cleanup followed by a verification procedure. Those are separate parts of the work: ask how the contractor plans to clean the area and who will carry out the verification afterward.

Questions to settle before the sander starts

Ask to see the firm's lead-safe certification and check whether an authorized state program applies locally.

Ask who the assigned certified renovator is and to see the required course certificates at the job site.

Ask how many square feet of exterior paint the full job will disturb, and whether it includes window replacement or demolition of painted surfaces.

Ask for the Renovate Right pamphlet before work begins if the renovation is covered.

Ask how the crew will contain dust and debris, what HEPA exhaust control the power sander has, and how cleanup and verification will be done.

If the contractor cannot settle those questions before starting, keep the sander off the painted surface until the scope and lead-safe work plan are clear.