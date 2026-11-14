A Florida homeowner agreed to pay $18,000 for roofing services and paid $9,000 before the work began. When the job was completed, she refused to pay the balance. The roofing company hired a collection company, and the dispute eventually turned on whether the roofer still had the right to sue her.

The collection agreement set out a particular arrangement. The collector would pursue the debt for the roofer. If it recovered money, it would keep a percentage and send the remainder to the roofing company. If it recovered nothing, the roofer would not be responsible for its collection costs.

The homeowner obtained summary judgment, a decision made without a trial. The trial court concluded that the roofing company lacked standing: the legal stake required to bring its contract claim. The roofer appealed. The written opinion did not explain why the homeowner withheld the balance or describe defective work on the roof.

What each side argued

The roofing company challenged the conclusion that engaging the collector had deprived it of the right to enforce its own contract. It still had not received payment for the disputed debt. A successful collection would put money in its hands after the collector took its percentage.

The position supporting the homeowner's judgment treated the collection arrangement as a transfer that left the roofer unable to bring the claim itself. The agreement did refer several times to an assigned debt. An assignment means transferring a right or interest from one person or business to another.

But the appeals court looked beyond that label. Nothing in the agreement said the collector had purchased the debt. Nor did its terms say the roofing company had surrendered all rights to enforce the roofing contract. The collector's role was to pursue money on the roofer's behalf.

The opinion reported two issues on appeal but discussed only this one. It did not set out a separate explanation of the homeowner's reasons for disputing payment, and it made no finding about defective workmanship.

What the law says

The First District Court of Appeal applied Florida's court-made rules on assignments and standing in its December 10, 2025 opinion. Its standing analysis drew on Florida Supreme Court decisions from 1980 and 2006: a party needed a concrete stake in the outcome and a reasonable expectation that the proceeding would affect it.

For assignments, the court distinguished between transferring the entire interest and authorizing someone else to collect while retaining an interest. An outright transfer leaves the original holder without the transferred right to enforce. A collection arrangement can leave that holder with rights of its own.

Here, the roofer still stood to gain financially if the lawsuit succeeded. The collector had authority to sue for it, but had not received an absolute assignment of the roofer's interests. The court added that even if the collector had brought the lawsuit, the roofing company would have remained a necessary party, meaning it would still have needed to be included.

How it ended

The appeals court reversed the summary judgment on the roofing company's breach-of-contract claim, which alleged that the homeowner had broken her payment promise. It otherwise affirmed the judgment and sent the case back for further proceedings.

That ruling restored the roofer's ability to pursue the claim. It did not award the unpaid balance, decide that the homeowner owed it, or establish that anyone later collected it. The opinion also carried the court's notice that finality depended on resolution of any timely, authorized post-decision motion. Later proceedings were not verified for this article.

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