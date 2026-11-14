As of mid-November 2026, a stolen garage-door remote is not just a missing gadget. If it remains in the opener’s memory, it may still operate the door. Getting a replacement remote does not, by itself, answer what happened to the stolen one.

If the opener was in a stolen car, police advise changing the garage-door security code immediately. For the company you hire, make the job more specific: erase the stolen remote from the opener’s memory, restore the controls you still have, test them, and put the work in writing. Northern house logic does not work here; this is about who can open the door, not where to buy another clicker.

Before you call, account for the controls you still have

If you live in Florida, start by identifying the remote that was stolen and the controls still in your possession. Include remaining remotes, vehicle controls and wireless keypads. Clearing an opener’s memory can disable those controls too; they may need to be reprogrammed. That is why a request to erase the stolen remote should also cover getting your remaining controls working again.

Have that scope ready when you describe the job. Ask the company to include the memory clearing, reprogramming and testing in its written estimate. A vague request for a replacement remote leaves the important question unanswered: whether the stolen one can still operate the door.

Look for a company, then check its credentials

Ask people you trust for recommendations.

Ask the company for its license information, where a license is required, and proof of insurance.

Confirm its license with your state or county government rather than relying only on what the company tells you.

Check with consumer protection officials for complaints, and look at online reviews and complaints about the company.

Get three written estimates for the repair work before choosing a provider.

Licensing rules depend on where you live. Check with your state or county government about the credential required for this work and whether the company’s license is current. The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking licenses and insurance, getting three written estimates, and reviewing and signing a written contract before work begins. Those checks are less exciting than a remote that works. They are also what let you know whom you are letting into the garage.

Ask what the company will erase, restore and test

Make the stolen remote the subject of the call, not an afterthought. Ask whether the proposed work will erase it from the opener’s memory. Ask what will happen to every remaining remote, vehicle control and wireless keypad when that memory is cleared, and whether reprogramming those controls is included.

Then ask how the company will test the controls after the work. For the opener covered by the manufacturer’s instructions, clearing memory disables remaining remotes, vehicle controls and wireless keypads, which must be reprogrammed. Those instructions call for testing remotes and keypads after clearing memory to confirm they no longer operate that opener. Ask for a written estimate that identifies the work and its cost, followed by a written agreement before work begins. Ask how the completed work will be recorded. A receipt is useful, but it should be possible to tell from the paperwork what was actually done.

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Know what a careful answer covers

A complete answer distinguishes erasing the stolen remote from replacing it. It accounts for the remaining remotes, vehicle controls and keypads that may stop working when memory is cleared. It includes reprogramming those controls and testing them after the work, rather than assuming they still work because a new remote does.

The written agreement should make the scope and cost clear. Keep the completed-work record and receipt as well. You want a record of the memory clearing, reprogramming and testing—not merely a line saying that someone serviced the garage door.

End the conversation if the essential work disappears

A company that offers only a replacement remote, without addressing the stolen remote in the opener’s memory, has not answered your problem. So has one that dismisses the effect of clearing memory on your other controls, will not explain how it will test them, or refuses to put the agreed work and cost in writing. If it will not provide license information or proof of insurance for you to check, keep looking.

This stops being a matter of choosing a replacement clicker when the stolen remote may still have access. The job to ask the garage door company to complete is specific: erase that access, reprogram the controls you keep, test them, and document the work.