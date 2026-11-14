Top 4 Garage door · Orlando, FL · Checked Nov 7, 2026

A garage door that won’t close is more than a nuisance when storm weather is on your mind. I read the public reviews for these Orlando companies with an insurance-inspection question in the back of my head, plus the questions worth asking before work starts.

DK By Deb Kowalski 4 min read

In Orlando, a garage door that slips off its track or refuses to close is more than a stuck-car problem. It can leave the garage open to rain and wind, and forcing a door against bent tracks can damage more parts. Storm season makes a half-open door especially unwelcome. The northern-house habit of giving it one more shove does not work here. Leave an off-track door in place. Getting the car out and securing the garage is disruption enough without making the repair bigger.

Choosing someone is harder than the star ratings suggest. Plenty of companies look nearly identical online, while quotes may describe different work and promises to “fix the door” leave out what will be checked. If the work changes the door, you may also need to sort out insurance and wind mitigation paperwork. We screened 40 companies serving Orlando; these 4 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 United Garage Doors ZIP 32825 · open 24/7 5.0 2 Orlando Garage Door Repair ZIP 32805 · track repairs 4.8 3 Garage Door and Spring Repair ZIP 32804 · spring work 5.0 4 A1 Garage Door Service ZIP 32811 · open 24/7 4.9

How we picked 40 companies

13 Under floor 23 Thin detail 4 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records while screening companies. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 United Garage Doors Top pick Best for A door that will not close when time matters About United Garage Doors is an Orlando garage door supplier open 24 hours a day, every day. On its own site, the company says it repairs and installs doors, works on springs and openers, and provides garage door maintenance. Its listed services also cover rollers. That range suits a door whose cause is not obvious from the driveway. Why it made the list United has a 5/5 Google rating from 1,129 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses and prompt appointments, often the same day, followed by repairs that got doors working again. They also describe clear explanations of what failed and maintenance advice. The combination of round-the-clock hours and frequent reports of prompt appointments distinguishes it here. 5.0 /5 1,129 Google reviews · as of Nov 7, 2026

# 2 Orlando Garage Door Repair Best for An off-track door when you want repair options explained About Orlando Garage Door Repair is an Orlando garage door company open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its work includes door repairs and replacements, opener installations, and spring, roller, panel and track repairs. On its own site, the company says it assesses spring problems with attention to the door’s weight and the springs needed to balance it. Why it made the list Orlando Garage Door Repair has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 116 reviews, a smaller review base than the other picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt scheduling, clear repair options and careful testing before the technician leaves. Track work appears among the repairs they describe. That attention to explaining options makes it a useful fit when a damaged door may have more than one workable fix. 4.8 /5 116 Google reviews · as of Nov 7, 2026

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# 3 Garage Door and Spring Repair Best value Best for A door that will not move with a suspected spring or cable problem About Garage Door and Spring Repair is an Orlando garage door service with hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Its work includes springs, cables, pulleys, hinges and motors, along with keypad assistance. Those are useful areas to check when a door will not move and the cause is not yet clear. Why it made the list Garage Door and Spring Repair has a 5/5 Google rating from 288 reviews, fewer than United and A1 but more than Orlando Garage Door Repair. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses and efficient repairs, including evening, Sunday and next-morning visits. Spring, cable and pulley work appears in their accounts, giving this pick a particular fit for a door that will not move. 5.0 /5 288 Google reviews · as of Nov 7, 2026

# 4 A1 Garage Door Service Best for Sorting through repair options before approving work About A1 Garage Door Service is an Orlando garage door company with 19 years in business and 24-hour hours every day. On its own site, the company says it handles emergency repairs and replacement of springs, cables, rollers, panels and tracks. It also lists door installation and opener installation and repair, so its services cover both a repair and a possible replacement. Why it made the list A1 has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 4,193 reviews, the largest review base here. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt service, efficient work and technicians who explain what they are doing. They also describe clear communication about repair options. That breadth of feedback makes A1 worth considering when you want the proposed work explained before it begins. 4.9 /5 4,193 Google reviews · as of Nov 7, 2026

Ask for an arrival window. Leave an off-track door in place, and have the tracks, rollers, cables, springs, opener settings and safety sensors checked before parts are proposed. Agree on the work in writing and require approval for changes. Ask for a closing and reversal test, whether the work changes wind mitigation paperwork, whether your insurer accepts any report provided, and who handles requests after a storm.

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