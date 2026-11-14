A Florida property owner hired a contractor to remodel a two-story duplex for $20,000. They signed the agreement on October 21, 2008, and the owner paid an $8,000 deposit the next day. The owner testified that the contractor worked on the property for three days, then stopped working there.

The repair job needed more than the initial permit application described. The city would not issue a permit because the proposed repairs did not cover everything needed to meet its building code. An inspector saw work underway without a posted permit and issued a stop-work order. The contractor then paid an architectural designer about $350 for drawings of an exterior stairwell.

Further review showed that the duplex needed substantial structural work. After discussing repair and replacement options, the owner chose to keep remodeling. On December 18, he paid another $2,000 for required structural plans. The contractor paid the designer a $700 deposit. The designer completed the plans, but the contractor neither paid the remaining $1,488.50 nor collected them. The unfinished job eventually led to a grand theft conviction after a trial before a judge.

What each side argued

The owner and contractor gave conflicting accounts of why the project stopped. The designer testified that the contractor later said the owner had decided not to proceed. The owner testified that he never asked the contractor to stop.

On appeal, the contractor challenged whether the evidence proved an intent to steal. Witnesses who visited the property confirmed that he had performed work. He had applied for a permit, attended a meeting about the duplex and paid toward two sets of drawings. He also presented testimony that he paid laborers.

Prosecutors relied on a Florida statute allowing an inference of fraudulent intent under specified circumstances. An inference is a conclusion drawn from established facts. They argued that this provision prevented an acquittal, a judgment clearing the contractor of the criminal charge. The dispute therefore involved both his conduct after receiving the checks and whether the required notice had been sent correctly.

What the law says

The opinion applied the 2008 versions of Florida Statutes sections 812.014 and 489.126. The theft law required proof that the contractor intended to deprive the owner of money or its benefit. The court explained that this intent had to exist when he took the money or earlier. A later failure to keep a promise did not, by itself, establish that intent.

Section 489.126(3) supplied a separate route for drawing an inference. The amount received had to exceed the value of work performed. The contractor had to perform no contracted work for 60 days, without that failure resulting from the owner's termination or material breach, meaning a substantial failure to meet the contract. Another 30 days without work had to follow the required mailed notice.

That notice had specific requirements. It had to be a certified letter, return receipt requested, sent to the contractor's address in the written agreement. It also had to describe the work stoppage and call for construction to restart within 30 days of mailing. Here, the owner used a different address from the one in the agreement. The court held that the letter did not satisfy the statute, so prosecutors could not use its inference of intent.

How it ended

On June 7, 2013, the Second District Court of Appeal reversed the grand theft conviction and sentence. It directed that the contractor be discharged on remand, when the case returned to the lower court. It did not order another trial.

The court found the evidence legally insufficient to establish intent. After receiving both checks, the contractor had continued taking steps toward remodeling the duplex. Combined with the defective notice, that meant the conviction could not stand.

The ruling did not award the owner a refund or decide a separate civil claim for the unfinished work. It did not report whether the duplex was later completed. This account describes that appellate decision; later review and issuance of the mandate, the formal instruction carrying out the decision, were not verified.

Before you hire