In my house, the front-load washer’s detergent drawer used to get the same treatment as a kitchen cabinet: push it in when the job is done. The easy assumption is that the wash has rinsed the dispenser clean and whatever dampness remains will dry behind the closed front. As of mid-November 2026, I still understand the impulse. An open drawer looks like unfinished laundry, even when the laundry is finished.

You and I live here in Florida. A university extension service points to kitchens and bathrooms, where running water is used frequently, as places mold is often found. That puts moisture on my mind when I’m dealing with the washer, though the drawer is easy to overlook. It is small, it slides neatly out of sight, and shutting it takes almost no thought. Leaving it open takes a deliberate change of habit.

What Whirlpool says

Whirlpool’s instruction is about what happens after the load: "After use, leave the drawer cracked open slightly. This will allow the drawer to dry completely and reduce residue from building up in the drawer and housing area."

LG also lists closing the detergent drawer after washing among possible causes of musty odors. Its advice is to leave the washer door and detergent drawer open between washes for ventilation and drying. I used to treat the end of the wash as the end of the drawer’s job. The makers’ instructions give it one more job: dry before it is tucked away. A finished load and a dry dispenser are not the same thing.

Why I leave the drawer open

The point is not that the drawer has to stand wide open forever. Whirlpool says leaving it slightly open allows it to dry and reduces residue in the drawer and its housing. LG says accumulated detergent or mould from excess moisture typically causes dispenser residue and unpleasant odors. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says increased airflow greatly reduces the development of mold and mildew. Those are practical reasons to stop sealing the dispenser away while it is damp.

I think of the drawer as a part of the washer that needs an after-load step, not as a container that takes care of itself because water went through it. Closing it makes the machine look tidy; leaving it cracked open gives remaining moisture a chance to dry. The residue matters too. If I keep shutting a damp drawer, I lose the drying step Whirlpool recommends to reduce buildup in both the drawer and the space around it.

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What I do instead

After a load, leave the detergent drawer cracked open rather than sliding it shut. It only needs the slight opening Whirlpool describes.

Give the drawer time to ventilate and dry between washes. LG recommends leaving the washer door open as well, with the drum empty.

Clean the dispenser about once a week with a soft brush and lukewarm water. LG recommends that routine to help prevent detergent buildup, poor dispensing, and leaks. Leaving the drawer open is not a replacement for cleaning it.

If I call someone about it, I’ll describe a front-load washer detergent dispenser with residue or a musty odor, rather than just saying the washer smells.