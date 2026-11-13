Top 3 Locksmiths · Sarasota, FL · Checked Nov 12, 2026

Storm season makes a stubborn lock feel less like a nuisance and more like a problem to solve now. I read the Sarasota reviews for move-in rekeys, car keys and lockouts, plus the questions worth asking before anyone is dispatched.

DK By Deb Kowalski 3 min read

Insurance and inspection paperwork can tell you plenty about a Sarasota house, but not who still has a key. After a move, rekeying changes what opens the exterior doors without necessarily replacing every lock. A lockout is different: you need to get inside without turning a stuck latch or missing key into damaged hardware. Put off a move-in rekey, and the household keeps guessing about old copies. Rush a lockout without clarifying the work, and a simple opening can become a door repair and another day disrupted.

Choosing a locksmith isn’t as simple as sorting stars. Many businesses have near-identical ratings, while promises of fast service rarely tell you whether they handle your particular door, car key or number of cylinders. Quotes may describe different parts of the job, making them hard to compare line by line. We screened 19 companies serving Sarasota, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Non-Stop Locksmith ZIP 34231 · mobile locksmith 5.0 2 HERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA- Home And Car Locksmith Services ZIP 34234 · home rekeys 4.9 3 Expert Locksmith ZIP 34243 · older vehicle keys 5.0

How we picked 19 companies

5 Under floor 11 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review posted in the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to understand the work described and recurring feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Non-Stop Locksmith Top pick Best for A move-in rekey or a car-key problem About Non-Stop Locksmith is a mobile locksmith serving Sarasota with emergency lockout help and key and fob services. It also works on home and vehicle locks and keys. The business has operated for 13 years. It is open 24 hours Monday through Friday and Sunday; Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Why it made the list Non-Stop has 5/5 from 3,745 Google reviews, the largest review base of these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals, efficient work and clear explanations. Rekeying, lock installation, ignition work and key jobs appear across the feedback. That mix makes it a fit when a move-in rekey and a vehicle key problem are both on your list. 5.0 /5 3,745 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 HERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA- Home And Car Locksmith Services Best for Several doors to rekey or a vehicle lockout About HERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA is a Sarasota locksmith for home and vehicle lockouts and key replacement. On its own site, the company says it also handles commercial locks, safes, lock repair and car-key programming. It describes itself as a local business serving residential, commercial and automotive needs. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Why it made the list HERO has 4.9/5 from 814 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrival, quick work and professional service. Their feedback covers residential rekeys in Sarasota and Siesta Key, as well as vehicle unlocking and key-fob programming. Its daily hours and mix of home and vehicle work suit a move with several doors to sort out. 4.9 /5 814 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

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# 3 Expert Locksmith Best for An older vehicle key problem or a home rekey About Expert Locksmith is a mobile locksmith in Sarasota, with automotive unlocking and key services. On its own site, the company says it also serves Bradenton and Ellenton and handles residential and commercial locks, rekeying and emergency lockouts. It says it has 14 years of experience. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily except Friday, when it is closed. Why it made the list Expert has 5/5 from 239 Google reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe fast responses, professional service and knowledgeable work on vehicle keys and locks, including older vehicles. Feedback also covers ignition-lock repairs and residential rekeying. Its emphasis on older vehicle key problems distinguishes it when a car lockout is more than a missing key. 5.0 /5 239 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, describe the exact door or vehicle and ask whether it can be opened without replacing the lock, plus what would change that plan. For a move-in rekey, count exterior cylinders and confirm that every door and the new keys are in the written scope. Ask whether one key can work throughout. Settle who will arrive, the arrival window and what happens if that window slips.

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