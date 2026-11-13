Locked out or rekeying in Sarasota? I read the reviews
10 days ago
Top 3Locksmiths · Sarasota, FL·Checked Nov 12, 2026
Storm season makes a stubborn lock feel less like a nuisance and more like a problem to solve now. I read the Sarasota reviews for move-in rekeys, car keys and lockouts, plus the questions worth asking before anyone is dispatched.
DKBy Deb Kowalski3 min read
Insurance and inspection paperwork can tell you plenty about a Sarasota house, but not who still has a key. After a move, rekeying changes what opens the exterior doors without necessarily replacing every lock. A lockout is different: you need to get inside without turning a stuck latch or missing key into damaged hardware. Put off a move-in rekey, and the household keeps guessing about old copies. Rush a lockout without clarifying the work, and a simple opening can become a door repair and another day disrupted.
Choosing a locksmith isn’t as simple as sorting stars. Many businesses have near-identical ratings, while promises of fast service rarely tell you whether they handle your particular door, car key or number of cylinders. Quotes may describe different parts of the job, making them hard to compare line by line. We screened 19 companies serving Sarasota, and these 3 made it.
The list at a glanceGoogle ★
1Non-Stop LocksmithZIP 34231 · mobile locksmith5.02HERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA- Home And Car Locksmith ServicesZIP 34234 · home rekeys4.93Expert LocksmithZIP 34243 · older vehicle keys5.0
5 Under floor11 Thin detail3 Picked50+ Google reviews4.5★ or betterA review in the last 12 monthsNo paid placementWe required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review posted in the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to understand the work described and recurring feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.
The rankingFrom #1 down
#1Non-Stop LocksmithZIP 34231Top pickBest forA move-in rekey or a car-key problemAboutNon-Stop Locksmith is a mobile locksmith serving Sarasota with emergency lockout help and key and fob services. It also works on home and vehicle locks and keys. The business has operated for 13 years. It is open 24 hours Monday through Friday and Sunday; Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.Why it made the listNon-Stop has 5/5 from 3,745 Google reviews, the largest review base of these picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals, efficient work and clear explanations. Rekeying, lock installation, ignition work and key jobs appear across the feedback. That mix makes it a fit when a move-in rekey and a vehicle key problem are both on your list.Mobile locksmithKeys and fobs24-hour weekdays5.0/53,745 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#2HERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA- Home And Car Locksmith ServicesZIP 34234Daily 7–10Best forSeveral doors to rekey or a vehicle lockoutAboutHERO LOCKSMITHS SARASOTA is a Sarasota locksmith for home and vehicle lockouts and key replacement. On its own site, the company says it also handles commercial locks, safes, lock repair and car-key programming. It describes itself as a local business serving residential, commercial and automotive needs. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.Why it made the listHERO has 4.9/5 from 814 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrival, quick work and professional service. Their feedback covers residential rekeys in Sarasota and Siesta Key, as well as vehicle unlocking and key-fob programming. Its daily hours and mix of home and vehicle work suit a move with several doors to sort out.Home rekeysCar lockoutsOpen daily4.9/5814 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#3Expert LocksmithZIP 34243Best forAn older vehicle key problem or a home rekeyAboutExpert Locksmith is a mobile locksmith in Sarasota, with automotive unlocking and key services. On its own site, the company says it also serves Bradenton and Ellenton and handles residential and commercial locks, rekeying and emergency lockouts. It says it has 14 years of experience. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily except Friday, when it is closed.Why it made the listExpert has 5/5 from 239 Google reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe fast responses, professional service and knowledgeable work on vehicle keys and locks, including older vehicles. Feedback also covers ignition-lock repairs and residential rekeying. Its emphasis on older vehicle key problems distinguishes it when a car lockout is more than a missing key.Older vehicle keysMobile serviceClosed Fridays5.0/5239 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
Before work starts, describe the exact door or vehicle and ask whether it can be opened without replacing the lock, plus what would change that plan. For a move-in rekey, count exterior cylinders and confirm that every door and the new keys are in the written scope. Ask whether one key can work throughout. Settle who will arrive, the arrival window and what happens if that window slips.