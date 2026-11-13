A couple in Florida had their condominium's laminate floors replaced after a toilet supply line broke and flooded the home. About a week after the contractor finished, they reported loose trim, uneven flooring and damaged walls. The work arranged by their insurer had become a second dispute: whether the replacement floors restored what the leak had ruined.

The break happened at night. The owners could not find the shut-off valve and called 911. By the time the fire department stopped the water, standing water covered the laminate flooring throughout most of the apartment. The next morning, the owners notified their insurer, which sent a company to extract the water, along with an adjuster and a contractor to assess the damage.

The insurer chose to repair the damage under an option in the policy and selected the contractor. The flooring job ended in late October 2015. The owners then complained that baseboards and cabinet kick plates were loose and poorly joined, flooring was uneven and detached from the subfloor, and walls damaged during baseboard removal had been improperly repaired. Those were their allegations, not an appellate finding that the contractor caused every defect.

The insurer offered to send the same contractor back to correct only some of the reported problems. The owners declined further work by that contractor. A separate disagreement over a sworn proof of loss, a formal statement of the insurance claim, followed. Their public adjuster eventually supplied one on June 23, 2017, but not in the form or at the time the insurer had requested.

What each side argued

The owners sued the insurer over the repair work. They argued that choosing to repair created a separate contract requiring the insurer to restore the condominium to its condition before the loss. They alleged deficient workmanship and building-code violations, and sought the cost of correcting the work.

The insurer denied their claims. At trial, it argued that the owners had not shown its contractor caused the defects their expert observed. It also pointed to their refusal to let the contractor return and their failure to comply with policy requirements, including the proof-of-loss requirement.

The insurer further argued that the owners had abandoned the repair contract by seeking money instead of accepting corrective work. The owners objected because abandonment had not been raised in the insurer's written defenses. The judge allowed the argument. The jury found that the insurer had not breached the repair contract, and judgment was entered for the insurer.

What the law says

In its 2021 opinion, the Fourth District Court of Appeal applied a rule from a 2006 decision: when an insurer exercises its option to repair, it creates a separate repair contract. That contract requires repairs that return the property to its condition before the loss within a reasonable time. Defective performance can support damages caused by that breach.

The appeals court said the owners' requested jury instruction accurately explained that obligation and was necessary to decide this dispute. The trial judge had not given it. Instead, the instructions included policy defenses while leaving the repair contract's requirements unexplained.

The court also applied Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.140(b), citing the 2020 version. An affirmative defense, a separate reason offered to defeat a claim, had to be raised in the required written filings. The insurer had not raised abandonment there and had waived that defense. It should not have been allowed to argue it to the jury.

How it ended

On May 19, 2021, the appeals court reversed the judgment and sent the case back for a new trial. It could not conclude that the combined errors were harmless.

The decision awarded no repair amount and did not establish that the owners ultimately recovered money. The later trial outcome and any further appellate proceedings were not verified. This record established the need for another trial with the repair obligation properly explained.

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