You and I live in Florida, and in my house the summer reflex was to run a portable dehumidifier beside the central AC. As of mid-November 2026, I still understand the appeal. Water in the bucket makes the machine look busy, and it is tempting to decide that the AC must be getting a break. I used to read that bucket as a little report card for the electric bill.

But the bucket tells me that moisture came out of the air. It does not tell me what it took to remove it, or whether the central AC had less work to do. That is the part of this familiar summer arrangement I had backward.

What the Building America Solution Center says

The Building America Solution Center says of a portable dehumidifier, “The exhaust air will be slightly warmer than the room air.” It also describes portable units as machines that run from an outlet plug. So the dehumidifier is using electricity while it removes moisture and returning warmer air to the space the AC is cooling. A machine can do a useful job without automatically making the combined electric bill smaller.

The water in the bucket is real; I would not dismiss it. I just would not use it as proof that the AC is now coasting. Moisture removed and energy saved are different questions, even when the dehumidifier is plainly doing what it does.

Why the AC and dehumidifier can both be working

The U.S. Department of Energy says that ordinary cooling also removes indoor moisture. The central AC is already doing some dehumidifying when it runs; the portable machine is not taking over a job the AC never had. How much the AC removes depends partly on its run time. The Building America Solution Center explains that when a system cools the house relatively quickly and cycles off, it provides proportionally less dehumidification.

That leaves room for a genuine humidity problem. The Department of Energy describes efficient homes where cooling equipment stays off for longer stretches, giving it fewer chances to remove moisture. It reported field testing in which some efficient homes needed supplemental dehumidification to keep indoor relative humidity below 60% year-round. That is a reason to consider extra moisture removal, not a promise that running a portable unit alongside the AC will save electricity.

This is where my bucket logic falls apart. If the AC already keeps the air comfortable and handles the moisture, a running dehumidifier still draws power and sends slightly warmer air back into the room. If the AC cools the house but leaves it too humid, extra dehumidification may have a job to do. The distinction is the humidity problem and how the AC operates, not how satisfying it is to empty a full bucket.

What I would do instead

Treat collected water as evidence of moisture removal, not evidence of a lower electric bill.

Pay attention to whether the AC cools the house quickly and switches off while the air still feels damp. Its run time matters to moisture removal.

Consider supplemental dehumidification when the AC alone does not adequately control humidity. The Building America Solution Center recommends considering it in that situation, rather than treating a portable machine as an automatic energy saver.

If you call someone, describe the job as assessing indoor humidity and how the central AC runs, then determining whether supplemental dehumidification is needed.