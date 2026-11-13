You and I live in Florida, and as of mid-November 2026, the reflex in my house is still to treat a spent coin battery like any other small bit of kitchen trash. It no longer powers the device, so into the bin it goes. That is a tidy bit of household logic, right up until the word spent starts doing more work than it should.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection points homeowners to its guide for identifying and disposing of batteries used around the home. I would rather check how to handle this little battery than let its size make the decision for me. The belief that matters is simple: if a lithium coin battery cannot run the device, it cannot start a fire. The battery being used up for my purposes is not the same thing as being safe in the trash.

What the EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency puts the problem plainly: "Batteries can have enough energy to injure or start fires even when used and when they appear to be discharged." That is the reversal I needed. A device going quiet tells me it needs a replacement battery; it does not tell me what will happen if the old battery's terminals make contact elsewhere.

The EPA also says not to put button-cell, coin, or single-use lithium batteries in household trash or municipal recycling bins. Moving a battery from the kitchen bin to the recycling bin is not the fix. The distinction is about where the battery goes after it leaves my hand, not whether I regard it as finished.

There is a larger reason to take that instruction seriously. The EPA found 245 fires at 64 waste facilities caused by, or likely caused by, lithium metal or lithium-ion batteries. That count covers those battery types together; it is not a count of fires from spent lithium coin batteries alone. I do not need to turn every coin battery into a disaster story to understand why it belongs outside the ordinary waste stream.

Why a spent battery can still be a problem

The EPA warns that a lithium battery may spark and cause a fire if it is damaged or if its terminal ends touch. In plain household terms, a battery can be past the point of running its device and still have energy left for trouble when contact occurs. The kitchen trash is where I stop thinking about an object; it is not where the object's remaining energy disappears.

That is also why handling matters before disposal. The EPA recommends putting each battery in a separate plastic bag or using non-conductive tape over its terminals or around the entire button. Separation and insulation address the contact risk. They do not make the household trash or the municipal recycling bin the right destination.

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What I do instead

Keep spent lithium coin batteries out of the kitchen trash and the municipal recycling bin. Small is not a disposal category.

Cover the terminals with non-conductive tape, or put each battery in its own plastic bag. Do the handling while I still know exactly where the battery is, rather than leaving it loose among other discarded things.

Use the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's homeowner battery guide to identify the battery and find the appropriate disposal guidance. For a collection option, ask a household hazardous-waste site whether it accepts spent lithium coin batteries rather than assuming every battery goes to the same place.

Tell whoever you call that the job is safe collection of spent lithium coin batteries, with their terminals insulated and the batteries kept out of household trash and municipal recycling.