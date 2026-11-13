As of mid-November 2026, with storm season still on my mind, my reflex in this house is simple: if sunlight is falling on rooftop solar panels, the outlets ought to keep working when utility power goes out. You and I live here in Florida, and a sunny roof makes that assumption feel reasonable. I used to look at the panels as a separate supply for the house without thinking much about what happens when the grid connection fails.

That is where the assumption falls apart. Florida Power & Light says a grid-connected private solar system normally disconnects during a power outage. Sunlight on the panels does not tell me whether the system is set up to supply the house when that happens. The question is not just whether the panels can produce electricity. It is whether the whole setup can operate while utility power is down.

What the Department of Energy says

The Department of Energy describes what happens to most residential solar systems: “Well, most residential solar systems have to be connected to the grid to provide power, according to current interconnection standards. So if a storm or a cyberattack disrupts the grid, your power gets disrupted too.”

That is the reversal I need to remember when I look from the roof to an outlet. Panels are not, on their own, a promise of power inside the house during an outage. A system that works when the grid is up may stop supplying the house when the grid goes down. The ordinary setup and an outage-ready setup are different questions, even though the panels on the roof look the same to me.

Why the system disconnects

Florida Power & Light says the automatic disconnection keeps solar-generated electricity from traveling through power lines, where it could electrocute repair crews. So this is not a matter of the panels failing to notice that the sun is out. The system is designed to separate from the grid when utility power is lost.

Supplying power locally during that outage takes a different arrangement. The Department of Energy describes a setup that opens its main service disconnect before supplying local power, preventing electricity from feeding back onto the utility grid. Florida Power & Light says operating a private solar system during an outage requires additional equipment, such as battery storage. A solar system with battery storage may be able to power a home during a grid outage when it also has an automated transfer switch. The useful distinction for me is between owning panels and having a system designed to keep the house powered safely when the grid is unavailable.

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What I would check instead

Find out whether the existing solar system is grid-connected and whether it was designed for backup operation. I would not use the sight of sun on the panels as the test.

Ask the solar installer or an electrician what the system can actually supply during a grid outage. Florida Power & Light advises asking one of them to determine the system’s capabilities.

If the aim is to power the house during an outage, ask how the proposed backup equipment works with the solar system and how the house is separated from the grid. Battery storage alone is not the whole description of an outage-capable setup; the switching arrangement matters too.

For whoever handles the work, the job is to assess whether the existing rooftop solar can supply the house during a grid outage and what backup equipment and grid separation that would require.