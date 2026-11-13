I live in Florida, and as of mid-November 2026, the gas grill still gets used at my house. When the igniter clicks but nothing lights, the reflex is to click again. I used to treat it like a stubborn switch: if it did not work, give it another try. The trouble with that habit is what I was doing with the burner control while I waited for the next spark.

It is an easy distinction to miss. The igniter makes the noise, so it gets all the attention. A failed attempt can feel like nothing happened, and clicking again feels less like a decision than finishing the one you already made. That is the belief worth dropping: the next spark is not a reason to leave the gas on.

What the National Fire Protection Association says

The National Fire Protection Association gives this instruction for a grill whose flames go out: "If the flames go out for any reason, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 15 minutes before re-lighting it." That is guidance for flames that were burning and then went out, not a waiting time to borrow for every failed start.

For a grill that does not light on the first attempt, a county barbecue safety guide says to turn the control knob off and wait for the gas to dissipate before trying again. A university fire safety office gives the same sequence for a failed first attempt: burner control off, gas allowed to dissipate, then another try. In both cases, the off step comes before the second attempt. Keeping the control on and clicking again skips the step the guidance puts between those attempts.

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Why the pause matters

The university fire safety office warns that gas can collect when a grill lid is down and can cause an explosion when the grill is lit. The county barbecue guide likewise advises opening the lid before lighting to prevent gas buildup. That makes the lid and the burner control part of the lighting routine, not details to think about only after the grill is running.

I can understand the urge to focus on the igniter. A click gives you something to hear and a button to press. The useful response to a failed start is therefore not a more determined series of clicks. It is to stop supplying gas, give it time to dissipate, and begin the lighting attempt with the lid open.

What I do instead

I open the gas grill lid before trying to light it. That is the starting position in the National Fire Protection Association’s guidance, too.

If the igniter clicks and the grill does not light, I turn the burner control off. I do not leave it on while I try the igniter again.

I wait for the gas to dissipate before another lighting attempt. The point of the pause is not to reward a stubborn igniter; it is to put the gas control back in the right order.

If flames that were burning go out, I turn off the grill and gas and follow the National Fire Protection Association’s at-least-15-minute wait before relighting.

I would describe the job to whoever I call as a gas grill that fails to light with its igniter, and say whether it never lit or whether the flames went out after lighting.