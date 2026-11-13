As of mid-November 2026, the reflex in my house this mowing season is easy to recognize: clear the driveway, blow the grass clippings into the street, and figure the next rain will take care of them. I used to count a clean driveway as a finished job. It looks tidy from the house, which is a persuasive but fairly narrow view of the job.

You and I live here in Florida, and a county’s lawn-care guidance describes grass obstructing storm drains and having to be removed. That gives the clippings in the street a less charming destination than away. The driveway may be clear, but the grass has only moved onto pavement, where rain can pick it up.

What the EPA says

The EPA puts it plainly: "Don’t rake, sweep, or hose debris down the storm drains. Leaves, yard clippings, and trash can clog storm pipes, causing floods and polluted waterways."

That is the reversal for me. I had treated the street as the last step in cleaning up after mowing. The EPA describes clippings in a storm drain as part of a clogging problem, not as debris that rain conveniently disposes of. A neat edge along the driveway is no comfort if the clippings were merely sent toward a drain.

Why the rain does not finish the job

Rain moves material; it does not make it disappear. The EPA says municipal stormwater flows through storm drains and sometimes reaches waterbodies without treatment. It also says yard clippings and leaves can wash into storm drains and contribute nutrients and organic matter to streams. In other words, rain can take the grass out of sight while carrying it into a different problem.

There are two parts to keep straight. Clippings can collect in storm pipes and contribute to clogs. Clippings that wash through can carry nutrients and organic matter into streams. Neither outcome depends on anyone deliberately stuffing grass into a drain. Leaving it on the pavement for rain to collect follows the same direction, just with weather doing the pushing. That is why I pay attention to where the clippings land, not merely whether the driveway looks clean when the mower is put away.

Quick check · tap yours Where do clippings land at your house? On pavement Near a drain Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

What I do instead

I aim to keep the clippings on the lawn in the first place. The EPA recommends removing only 1/3 of the grass blade height and leaving clippings on the lawn so their nutrients return to the soil. The grass can stay where it has a use instead of being pushed toward pavement.

If clippings land on the driveway, I move them back onto the lawn rather than farther into the street. A county’s lawn-care guidance recommends blowing them back onto the lawn, where they can serve as natural mulch. That is still clearing the driveway; it just changes which way the cleanup goes.

I do not leave a pile at the street edge for the next rain. The EPA recommends composting or mulching yard waste rather than leaving it in the street or sweeping it into storm drains. Moving clippings off pavement is the useful part of cleaning up.

I keep sprinkler water aimed at the lawn and away from pavement. The EPA recommends that direction to help keep chemicals and debris out of storm drains. It makes little sense to move the clippings back, then send water across the same pavement after them.

If you call someone to handle the mowing, describe the job as keeping grass clippings on the lawn and clearing any that land on the driveway without blowing them into the street or a storm drain.