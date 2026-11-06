You feed your houseplant when tips brown, but a 2026 university extension article says too much fertilizer can cause it

I’m Deb Kowalski. The reflex in my house is to see a brown tip on a houseplant and reach for the fertilizer: brown must mean hungry. You and I live here in Florida, and as of early November 2026, that still feels like a tidy explanation for a tired-looking plant. It is also a way to give the plant more of what may be hurting it.

University of Florida IFAS Extension advises that most indoor plants grow fairly slowly and need fertilizer only every few months. That is worth remembering when a tip turns brown this season. A brown edge is easy to spot; the condition of the potting mix is less obvious. Fertilizer may be part of the problem rather than the remedy.

What University of Florida IFAS Extension says

University of Florida IFAS Extension puts the risk plainly: “excess salts can create toxic conditions in the soil, damaging roots, causing the leaf tips to turn brown, or even causing the plant to die.” So the brown tip does not, by itself, make a case for another feeding. In a pot with excess salts, fertilizer can add to the condition already associated with the damage.

There may be a clue you can see. The same extension service says salts can build up over time and leave crusty white deposits on the soil surface or the pot. It also says salts occur in fertilizers, potting mixes and even tap water. A white crust is a reason to think about buildup, not to assume the plant has run out of nutrients. I used to look at the leaf and stop there; now I would look at the pot, too.

Why more fertilizer can backfire

Fertilizer brings nutrient salts into the potting mix. When too much accumulates, those salts can damage roots and leaf tips. High concentrations of nutrient salts can also interfere with a plant’s ability to take up water, according to a home and garden education center. More fertilizer is therefore a poor automatic response to browning. If excess fertilizer is behind the symptom, another helping adds to the problem instead of correcting it.

Brown tips have other possible causes, including soil that is too dry or too wet. That is why the leaf alone cannot tell me which treatment to choose. The useful question is not how much fertilizer I can add to make the tip green again. It is what conditions the plant is sitting in now: the potting mix, any visible deposits and the way the plant has been watered and fed.

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What I’d do instead

Put the fertilizer aside while I check the pot. Look for crusty white deposits on the soil or pot and consider whether fertilizer has been applied heavily. Those observations are more useful than treating a brown tip as a request for food.

Look for crusty white deposits on the soil or pot and consider whether fertilizer has been applied heavily. Those observations are more useful than treating a brown tip as a request for food. Check the moisture in the potting mix rather than assuming the symptom has only one cause. Brown tips can occur with excessively dry or wet soil as well as with overfertilization and salt buildup.

If excess salts are the problem, flush the potting mix with water to leach them out. University of Florida IFAS Extension also gives repotting in fresh potting mix as an option.

When feeding resumes, use an appropriate rate and frequency rather than adding extra fertilizer in response to every brown tip. For most indoor plants, the Florida extension guidance is to fertilize every few months.

Describe the job to whoever you call as diagnosing brown houseplant tips and checking for salt buildup in the potting mix, not simply feeding the plant.