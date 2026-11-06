Car hit your garage door? Check the repair plan before hurricane protection is weakened

As of early November 2026, if your car has hit the garage door, the question is not just whether the door will move again. A replacement part that looks close enough may not preserve a wind-rated door's strength. The Federal Emergency Management Agency warns that when a garage door fails in high winds, wind can enter the home and damage doors, windows, walls and even the roof. It also warns that high winds can pull a double-wide garage door out of its tracks or cause it to collapse.

That is why this repair deserves a written plan, not just a promise to make a dent disappear. You want to know who is qualified to do the work and which parts belong in this door assembly. The Florida Division of Emergency Management identifies garage doors as openings that can admit wind and water during a hurricane.

Before you call, have the door information ready

Have any information you already have about the door's manufacturer and wind-rated or certified status ready to discuss. That gives you a starting point for asking about the parts proposed for the repair. You do not have to judge a replacement part by its appearance: garage door manufacturers specify components for the conditions in which a door is installed. On a rated door, substituting a nonidentical part may weaken the assembly.

Where to look and what to check before choosing a company

Use the state licensing department's contractor search to identify a company to consider.

Search the business name in the license check.

Check the individual contractor's license and whether that person qualifies the business.

Ask your local building department about licensure if the work may not require a state license.

Ask local government building officials about garage-door code requirements in your area.

If you live in Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation provides the license check. Licensing requirements depend on where you live; the local building department can clarify licensure for work that may not require a state license. A business listing alone does not answer whether an appropriately licensed individual qualifies that business.

Questions to ask when you call

Ask each company for a written repair plan that identifies the manufacturer's specified components for your door's installed conditions. Ask how the plan accounts for tracks and hardware rather than relying on parts that merely look similar. Track thickness, roller specifications and even fastener locations can be structural details; visual similarity is not the test.

Then ask whether the door is certified or wind-rated and how the proposed replacement parts fit the certification program's written guidelines. If the company is unsure about a proposed component substitution, ask it to contact the original manufacturer. Compare the written plans on the components they identify, the track and hardware features they address, and how they account for any proposed substitutions.

What a good answer sounds like

A careful company can identify the parts it proposes to use and explain how they match the manufacturer's specifications for the installed door. Its plan accounts for specified tracks and hardware, not just the most visible damage. If the door is certified, the company can explain how its proposed parts fit the applicable written guidelines.

A careful answer can also leave a substitution decision open while the company checks with the original manufacturer. That is more useful than certainty based on appearance. The same comparison applies to each written plan: look for identified components and an explanation of how the proposed repair preserves the specified assembly.

Red flags that end the conversation—and the question to leave with the pro

Do not rely on a company that will not let you check its business and qualifying contractor, or that offers only a verbal assurance about replacement parts. Be wary of a plan that says nothing about tracks or hardware. A proposed substitute described only as looking the same does not resolve whether it belongs in a rated assembly.

This stops being a decision to make by eye when a proposed substitution is uncertain. Ask the pro to check the certification guidelines and contact the original manufacturer about that component. Then ask for the specified parts and track and hardware details in the written repair plan.