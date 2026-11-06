A flooded AC can short-circuit. What to leave off until a contractor checks it

During Hurricane Ian, floodwater completely covered the relatively new air-conditioning units of Fort Myers homeowner Reink Zuidema. Even brief submersion can short-circuit electrical equipment or leave sand or silt in the condenser.

If floodwater has reached your outdoor AC in Florida, stay out of the water and leave the system off. Shut off power only if you can reach the main breaker safely; otherwise, leave that to an electrician. Have the flood-affected system assessed before anyone restarts it.

Stay out of the water before doing anything else

Do not wade over to the outdoor unit to inspect it. Floodwater can contain downed power lines, germs, chemicals and other hazards. Wet electrical equipment presents a separate danger, so keep clear of the flooded unit rather than trying to see what happened inside it.

Do not operate wet electrical equipment or switch power while standing in water. That includes trying to reach the main power switch through standing water. If water blocks the way to that switch, an electrician must turn the power off. If the home itself is obviously damaged, have a professional inspect it for safety before going inside.

Leave the AC off and shut off power only if it is safe

Leave the flood-affected AC off. Do not turn it on to test whether it still works.

If electrical equipment is wet or in or near water, turn off power at the main breaker or fuse only if you can reach it without entering standing water or using wet electrical controls .

. If standing water prevents access to the main power switch, leave it alone and call an electrician to turn it off.

Do not turn the power back on until a qualified electrician has inspected wet electrical equipment.

Keep the outdoor unit off while you arrange an HVAC assessment. A unit can have electrical damage after even brief flooding, and floodwater can leave sand or silt in the condenser. A trial restart is not an inspection, however tempting it is to find out whether the AC survived.

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Tell the contractor what the water reached

When you call the HVAC contractor, say that floodwater reached the outdoor AC unit. Even brief submersion can short-circuit electrical equipment and leave sand or silt in the condenser. The contractor’s assessment should cover the electrical and refrigeration connections of both indoor and outdoor units, including all control circuits.

If standing water prevents access to the main power switch, call an electrician to turn off the power. If electrical equipment got wet, it must be checked by a qualified electrician before power is restored. You do not need to approach the unit or enter water to gather more details for the call.

Ask who will inspect the system before anyone restarts it

The call is for a professional assessment, not permission to try the AC again. Ask whether a qualified HVAC technician can assess the flood-affected system before it is restarted. Ask specifically whether that assessment will include the indoor and outdoor units’ electrical and refrigeration connections, including all control circuits.

If the main switch cannot be reached without entering standing water, leave the shutoff to an electrician. Ask who will inspect wet electrical equipment before power is turned back on. The line for the homeowner is clear: stay out of the water, leave the AC off and let the appropriate professionals check it before it returns to service.