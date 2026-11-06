In my house, the vinegar soak used to feel like the careful move: put the fruits and vegetables in a bowl, let the acid do its work, then eat. If a quick rinse seemed too easy, the soak seemed reassuring. But reassurance is not the same thing as cleaning produce better.

Here in Florida, as of early November 2026, I would rather pay attention to what the wash actually does. A university food safety professor here says running water is the safest way to wash produce. He says a vinegar solution is possible, but it adds little when the aim is removing pathogens. That changes how I look at the bowl on my counter: the extra step may feel purposeful without doing much more for the reason I put it there.

What the Food and Drug Administration says

The Food and Drug Administration puts the ordinary rinse at the center of its advice: "Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash." That is a hands-on instruction, not a direction to leave produce sitting in a bath. It asks me to put the fruit or vegetable under the tap and rub it gently while the water runs.

FoodSafety.gov also recommends rinsing fresh fruits and vegetables under cold, running tap water. It says vinegar has not been shown to be effective at removing germs on produce. For me, that takes the shine off the idea that the acidic soak is a better disinfecting step. The point is not to make the kitchen routine look more elaborate. It is to wash the food in the way these agencies recommend before eating it.

Why the running water matters

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says washing fresh produce under cold running tap water before eating or preparing it removes lingering dirt and reduces bacteria that may be present. A university food safety professor says water can remove 90-99% of surface contamination. Those descriptions give me a reason to use the tap rather than judge the wash by how long the produce sits in a bowl.

I used to give the vinegar more credit because I could smell it. But a noticeable smell is a poor way to decide whether I have done the useful part of the job. The running water is the part the guidance keeps returning to; the gentle rubbing is part of the Food and Drug Administration’s instruction. I can do both without turning an everyday rinse into a kitchen production.

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What I do instead

I wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them, using cold running tap water.

I gently rub the produce while holding it under plain running water, rather than treating a soak as the wash.

I leave soap and household cleaners out of it. The university food safety professor warns against using them on produce.

When the vinegar bowl starts to seem like extra protection, I remember what the professor said about its small added effect on pathogen removal and go back to the running rinse.

If you ask someone else to handle the food, describe the job plainly: wash the fruits and vegetables under running water before preparing them, and gently rub them as they rinse.