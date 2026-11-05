As of early November 2026, I still recognize the reflex in my house: pick up the insect repellent, aim at the face and spray for what looks like an even coat. You and I live in Florida. If a bare patch seems like an invitation to get bitten, spraying straight at it feels thorough.

I used to think of the face as just another place to cover. The trouble with that approach is that the face includes places the repellent is supposed to avoid. The question is not whether to protect your face. It is how to put repellent there without treating your eyes and mouth like the rest of your skin.

What the EPA says

The US Environmental Protection Agency puts the instruction plainly: “When using sprays, do not spray directly into face; spray on hands first and then apply to face.” Its guidance also says not to apply repellent near the eyes and mouth and to use it sparingly around the ears.

That reverses the motion I was used to. The spray goes onto your hands; your hands apply it to your face. The EPA directs the spray onto your hands before it goes onto your face. Its instruction is about where the spray goes first and which parts of the face it stays away from. You can still apply repellent to your face. You just do not aim the spray can at it.

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Why the eyes matter

The EPA warns that eye membranes absorb pesticides faster than any other external part of the body, and that some types of pesticides can damage eyes in a few minutes. Its repellent instructions keep the practical boundary clear: stay away from the eyes and mouth. That is worth remembering when the urge to cover every bit of exposed skin makes a direct spray seem sensible. The eyes are not a patch you need to coat, and neither is the mouth.

What I do instead

I spray the repellent onto my hands first. That is the step I would otherwise skip when trying to get the face done quickly. It changes the application from aiming a spray at my face to putting repellent on with my hands.

I apply it to my face while keeping it away from my eyes and mouth. I do not try to make the spray reach those areas for the sake of an even-looking coat. Around my ears, I apply it sparingly, as the EPA advises.

I keep the instruction simple enough to remember when the bottle is already in my hand: hands first, face second. If I catch myself about to aim the spray at my face, I stop and use my hands instead. The point is not a fancier routine; it is getting that ordinary motion right.

If you call someone for guidance, describe the job as applying spray insect repellent to the face using hands first while avoiding the eyes and mouth.