As of early November 2026, I live here in Florida, and I know the household reflex: put a baited mousetrap beside the kitchen wall and leave it there, figuring a mouse will eventually find it. In my house, an empty trap can be easy to overlook precisely because it is already in place. It looks like I have done something about the problem, even if the only thing it has caught is my patience.

That is the part worth reconsidering. The question is not whether a trap belongs beside a wall forever. It is whether that particular trap, in that particular spot, is doing anything while there are still signs of mice. Waiting for an empty trap to prove itself is a habit, not a placement plan.

What Cornell University says

Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences puts the advice in the context of an active rodent infestation: "If you have an active rodent infestation but traps are not catching anything, remove traps for a few days, then replace them in new areas that might have activity."

That is different from shifting a trap at random every time you walk past it. Cornell is talking about traps that remain empty while the problem is still active. The new location matters: it should be an area that might have activity, not simply another convenient piece of kitchen wall. The aim is to respond to what is happening in the house rather than leave the original placement on permanent duty.

Why the same spot can stop working

Cornell says snap traps left in one place for a long time can become familiar to rodents. Mice in particular may stop exploring the trap or actively avoid it. That is a more useful way to think about my quiet trap than assuming it just needs more time. If mice are still active and the trap remains untouched, leaving it alone may leave the same problem in place too.

A trap cannot tell me where a mouse is active merely by being empty. I need to pay attention to the signs elsewhere. The CDC recommends placing traps where there have been mice or rats, nesting material, urine and droppings, nibbled food, or gnaw marks. Those signs give the placement a reason. The familiar wall does not get to keep the trap just because that is where I first put it.

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What I would do instead

Look for signs of activity before deciding where a trap belongs. An empty trap beside the kitchen wall is not, by itself, a reason to keep choosing that spot.

If there is an active rodent problem but traps catch nothing, follow Cornell's approach: remove them for a few days, then put them in new areas that might have activity.

Check the bait rather than treating the trap as set-and-forgotten. The CDC advises checking it every week and refilling or moving it as needed for at least 15 days. If mice or rats are still present, the CDC advises leaving baited traps out longer.

The distinction for me is between patience and inattention. I can leave baited traps out when mice are still around without insisting that an unproductive trap must stay in its original spot. If I am going to watch the trap, I should also watch for the signs that tell me where it belongs.

For whoever handles the job: describe an active mouse problem, an empty baited trap, and where signs of activity have appeared so trap placement can follow those signs.