You plant shrubs over the septic drainfield, but a university extension service says some lines are no more than 6 inches below the surface

As of early November 2026, the reflex is easy to understand: plant shrubs over the septic drainfield and let their roots soak up wastewater. You and I live here in Florida, and I used to look at the open ground in my own yard as a planting opportunity. The shrubs seemed like they would help the system drain, not get in its way.

The part that changed my mind was how far the planting advice reaches. The Florida Department of Health advises grass not just over a drainfield, but near it. A shrub does not have to sit directly on top of a drain line for its roots to become the problem.

What the Florida Department of Health says

The Florida Department of Health puts it plainly: "Plant only grass over or near the drainfield. Roots from trees and shrubs can grow into the drainfield from long distances, which can clog and damage it."

That reverses the tidy-yard logic I had been using. I was treating roots as helpers because I wanted them to take up water. The department’s concern is where those roots can go. Its advice covers the edge of the field as well as the ground over it, so moving a shrub a little to the side does not turn it into the planting the department recommends.

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Why the roots are the trouble

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes the trouble more specifically: tree and shrub roots can grow into drain lines, clogging or breaking them. A university extension service also describes plants with large, deep or woody roots growing into drainfield pipes, damaging the system and potentially leading to wastewater backups into or around a home. The issue is not whether a shrub can use water. It is that its roots can reach parts of the septic system that need to remain clear and intact.

Another university extension service notes that drainfield lines are often shallow, with some no more than 6 inches from the surface. That makes the ground above the field a poor place to treat as an ordinary planting bed. The same service warns that planting can disturb shallow lines. Beneath the apparently empty patch of yard, there may be little room between a shovel and a drain line.

Grass is a different kind of cover. A university extension service describes turfgrass roots as relatively shallow and fibrous and presents turfgrass as easy to establish and maintain around septic systems. That fits the Florida Department of Health’s grass-only advice without relying on shrubs to do a job that puts the drainfield at risk.

What I would do instead

Keep grass over the drainfield. I would leave the open ground looking open rather than fill it with shrubs for the sake of making it look planted.

Keep shrubs away from the area near the field, too. The grass-only advice applies there, and shrub roots can reach into a field from a distance.

If I am unsure where the drainfield ends, establish its location before choosing where a shrub goes. The question is not just whether the trunk or stems would sit over a line; roots extend beyond what I can see.

Treat digging over the field carefully. Some drain lines lie close to the surface, so I would not approach that ground like an ordinary garden bed.

If I need help, I would describe the job as locating the septic drainfield and choosing planting that keeps shrub roots out of its lines.