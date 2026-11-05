A Florida homeowner remembered about $5,600 per AC unit, then received a $39,000 project quote

One AC system was 25 years old. The other was 14. Both were barely holding on when a Florida homeowner received a $39,000 quote to replace them.

The quotes · Florida AC replacement First company · two-system replacement $39,000 Homeowner's remembered price · per unit ~$5,600 First company · additional subpanel $1,000 First company · two 10-year warranties $2,000 Where they split ? Remembered per-unit price had no stated installation scope ? No competing written quote for the same two-system job

In a thread from February 2026, the homeowner asked whether that number was reasonable. They remembered unit pricing of about $5,600 apiece. The new figure was for two systems, but the distance between those numbers was enough to make the itemized proposal worth reading closely.

Two Systems, One $39,000 Proposal

The quote called for two 3-ton, 19-SEER systems, including indoor units and thermostats. One would go in the attic; the other would go in the garage, with a new platform top. The company would remove the old equipment, provide new pads and obtain permits.

That was not the whole list. The proposal included relocating a condenser by extending existing lines, then pressure testing and flushing them. It also listed an additional subpanel directly beside the main breaker for $1,000.

The homeowner posted the price and the scope, rather than only the number. That distinction matters here: a price for equipment alone and a price for removal, two installations, electrical work and a line extension are not prices for the same package.

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The $2,000 Service Line Was Bundled In

Another $2,000 line covered two 10-year warranties. As listed, they included 24-hour emergency service, labor and coverage for the compressor, condensing coil and evaporator coil. The homeowner was looking at a replacement proposal with future service bundled into its total, not just equipment being installed that day.

Commenters did not agree on the price. One who said they worked in HVAC initially considered it high for what they took to be basic-level equipment. After recognizing that the systems were inverters, the same commenter still considered the price high, but no longer unreasonable. They suggested getting three quotes and checking the company's track record.

Another commenter considered the price around standard for inverter systems and recommended comparing local bids. A third called it excessive. Those reactions gave the homeowner opinions, but no competing written proposal for this house.

The Unit Price Was Not the Project

The homeowner's reference point was about $5,600 for each unit. The $39,000 proposal covered two 3-ton systems along with attic and garage installation, removal, pads, permits, condenser relocation, the $1,000 subpanel and the $2,000 service-coverage line. That broader scope explains why the historical unit price alone could not settle whether this bid was reasonable.

It does not settle whether each part of the bid was priced competitively, either. The thread does not say whether the homeowner got another bid, signed this one or paid anything. What would a second company put in writing for those same two installations?

What to Ask Before You Sign an AC Replacement Quote

Are both proposed systems the same capacity and efficiency rating, and are they inverter systems?

Does the price include removal, pads, permits, the attic installation and the garage platform work?

Is condenser relocation included, along with extending, pressure testing and flushing the existing lines?

Are the subpanel and the 10-year service coverage included, optional or priced separately?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, compared item by item, are what show where a gap like this one comes from.