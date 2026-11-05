You shut the washer’s hot-water valve for cold loads, but Whirlpool says its washer needs both supplies turned on

Here in Florida, you and I know the laundry shortcut: choose cold, then close the hot-water valve behind the washer. If the cycle is cold, why leave hot water available? I used to think that was tidy household logic. As of early November 2026, I’d leave the valve alone and make the energy-saving choice at the washer instead.

Florida Power & Light recommends using cold water instead of hot water in the washing machine. I’m with the utility on the cold setting. The part I’ve changed my mind about is reaching behind the machine afterward. Selecting the water temperature and shutting off a supply are different actions, even if they feel like parts of the same plan.

What Whirlpool says

Whirlpool’s fill-error guidance says, "Please ensure that both inlet hoses are connected and that both hot and cold water supplies are turned on." That is a practical instruction for a washer having trouble filling, not just advice for someone planning a warm load.

The familiar idea is that a cold selection makes the hot-water hose irrelevant. But a washer has to manage the water coming through its inlets, not merely display the temperature you selected. Keeping the hot supply available gives it the chance to run the cycle as designed. Closing the valve takes that choice away from the machine before the load starts.

Why a cold wash may need the hot supply

Whirlpool describes most washers as having separate inlet valves at the rear, while a few have only one. It also describes a washer alternating between cold and warm water during a cold wash when the incoming water is too cold. In plain language, cold on the controls can be a temperature the washer manages, rather than a promise that it will draw from only one hose.

There is a second way the closed valve can matter. Whirlpool says that when the control does not detect both water-supply hoses turned on, it detects a problem with the water-pressure sensor. Its guidance also links a water-supply problem to fill errors. So the result of closing the hot valve may be a change in how the cold cycle runs, or a machine that reports trouble filling. Neither outcome helps get the laundry done.

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What the cold setting saves

Florida Power & Light estimates savings of $30 a year from using cold water instead of hot water in the washing machine. That is the energy-saving move I want in my house: select cold when it suits the load. The estimate is about the water used for washing, not a reason to turn a supply valve into a temperature control.

It is easy to lump those actions together because both involve hot water. I would rather keep them separate. One is a choice made on the washer for the load; the other changes what water the washer can draw while it tries to carry out that choice.

What I’d do instead

Choose the cold setting when I want a cold wash. Leave the hot-water supply available so the washer can manage that cycle.

Keep both inlet hoses connected and both water supplies turned on when checking a fill problem. That starts with the condition Whirlpool calls for in its fill-error guidance.

If a cold load runs differently than expected, consider whether the washer may be adjusting water temperature. A cold selection does not settle which inlet it will use.

If the washer reports a fill error, check the water supplies before assuming the temperature setting itself is the problem. A supply problem is one reason Whirlpool gives for those errors.

If you call someone, describe the job as checking a washer’s cold-wash fill and temperature behavior, including whether both water supplies are turned on.