Your mover counted everything; the other gave only a price. What to ask before choosing

One mover has listed your belongings. Another has supplied a price without an inventory. Those totals are not ready for comparison: you need to know what each mover counted and which services each price covers.

If you live in Florida, ask each mover to evaluate the same belongings and provide a detailed written estimate. Then compare the basis for each price, the services included and the charges that may be added if the inventory or work changes.

What a complete moving estimate lists

A registered mover must provide a written estimate and contract before providing moving services. The estimate must give the total cost and its basis. The estimate and contract must itemize the costs and services for loading, transportation, unloading and any additional services involved in the move or storage.

Look for an itemized breakdown of costs, not just a total at the bottom. Check that every service you requested or need appears on both the estimate and the contract. The pricing basis matters too: ask whether it depends on the number of items, packing, stairs, an elevator or a long carry.

Services that can carry charges include preparation of a written inventory; equipment such as dollies, pads and straps; storage; packing, unpacking or crating; and valuation coverage. An itemized list of costs tells you what services are priced. A list of belongings helps you check what the mover counted. Do not treat one as a substitute for the other.

Make every mover price the same belongings and services

The state consumer department recommends having at least three movers evaluate the belongings and provide detailed estimates. Its guidance says the estimator should actually see the items rather than rely on a phone or internet estimate. Start there, even if a mover has already sent you a price.

Give each mover the same item-by-item list of belongings to be moved.

Have each estimator see those belongings and check the list against what will be moved.

Ask each mover which item count its price uses.

Give each mover the same requested services, including any packing, unpacking, crating or storage you need.

Tell each mover about stairs, an elevator or a long carry so each can address those possible charges.

Request a detailed written estimate showing the services and their costs.

If a price arrived without an inventory, ask that mover to evaluate the belongings and explain the count behind the price. The goal is not merely to collect more totals. It is to make the totals describe the same job.

Read a price gap against the scope

First compare item counts. If one mover counted fewer belongings, ask what was omitted and whether adding those items changes the price. Next compare services: a quote that leaves out packing or storage is not pricing the same work as one that includes them.

Then look at the conditions of the move. Stair, elevator and long-carry charges may affect the price. Check whether each mover has addressed them, and whether inventory preparation, equipment and other additional services are included or listed as separate costs. A gap tells you to reconcile the written details; it does not, by itself, tell you which mover to choose.

Questions to ask before choosing

Ask each mover: Which belongings did you count? What is the price based on? What happens to that price if the inventory is wrong or more items are moved? Which requested services are included, and which carry an additional charge? How are packing, stairs, an elevator, a long carry or storage handled in this estimate?

Ask for the answers to be reflected in the written estimate and contract where they affect the costs or services. State law requires the service contract to list the move’s costs and additional-service charges, and the customer must approve that written contract before work begins. That is the point to resolve a difference between the inventory, the estimate and the contract—not after belongings are being loaded.

Final checks before you agree