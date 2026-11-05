You rinse your range hood’s charcoal filter, but disposable filters should be changed every 3 to 6 months

You and I live in Florida, and as of early November 2026, my kitchen range hood still invites a familiar reflex: take down a filter, rinse away the grease, put it back, and figure the cooking odors are handled. I used to treat a clean-looking filter as a working filter. It is a satisfying bit of housekeeping, which is probably why the assumption sticks.

The trouble is that the hood may have a washable grease filter and a separate charcoal filter. Cleaning the part that catches grease makes sense. Expecting that same rinse to restore a disposable charcoal filter is where the tidy-house logic falls apart. They are different parts with different instructions, even when they sit in the same hood.

What the hood manufacturer says

Broan-NuTone puts the distinction plainly: "Because charcoal filters absorb pollutants, they cannot be washed or reused. They must be replaced periodically." That is the answer to the temptation to give the charcoal filter a good wash and slide it back into place. The issue is not whether you can get it wet or make its surface look better. Washing is not a way to make that filter reusable.

The advice also leaves room for the part you really can clean. A metal-mesh grease filter may be washable, and a removable grease filter can be cleaned in a sink or dishwasher with warm water and detergent. The word filter on both parts is not a promise that both get the same treatment. I would rather sort out which one I am holding than do a careful cleaning job on the wrong one.

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Why the rinse falls short

In a non-ducted hood, a carbon-containing filter captures cooking odors. The charcoal absorbs pollutants; that is the job the manufacturer says washing cannot restore. Rinsing off visible grease addresses something you can see and wash away. It does not turn the charcoal into a reusable odor filter. That is why a cleaner appearance is such a poor test for this particular part.

The separate grease filter has a different task and a different maintenance answer. Washing that filter is useful, but it does not count as replacing the charcoal filter beside it. If the hood uses both, both deserve attention on their own terms. Otherwise, an ordinary kitchen cleanup can leave the odor filter exactly where it was: back in the hood, but not renewed.

What I do instead

I identify which part I have taken down before reaching for the sink. A washable metal-mesh grease filter and a disposable charcoal filter are not interchangeable chores.

I clean the removable grease filter as directed for that filter. Warm water and detergent in the sink or a dishwasher are options for a washable grease filter, not instructions for washing charcoal.

I replace a disposable charcoal filter rather than rinsing and reinstalling it. General guidance says disposable filters should be changed every 3 to 6 months, but the hood manufacturer’s maintenance instructions take priority over a general interval.

I use the owner’s manual or the hood’s model number to identify the replacement filter. That is a way to get the right part; I look to the manufacturer’s maintenance instructions for when to replace it.

If someone else handles the work, I describe it as cleaning the washable grease filter and identifying and replacing the disposable charcoal filter according to the hood’s instructions.